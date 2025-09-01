Subscribe

This is it, people, the holy roar, the foaming-at-the-mouth, preacher-on-fire rant of Zionist glory, the kind of rant that makes walls shake and terrorists cry into their prayer rugs because the God of Israel is not just winning, He is laughing so hard the Psalms are practically levitating off the page. Iran? Gone. Houthis? Vaporized. Gaza? Rubble. Hezb…