Subscribe

They screamed in the streets when Israel defended itself.

They flooded campuses, unions, parliaments, and social media with chants about “genocide,” “apartheid,” and “colonialism.”

They marched not because they understood the Middle East, not because they cared about human life, but because the target was the Jewish state.

Now Iran has slaughtered tens of thousands of its own people in two days.

Where are they?

Where are the moral warriors who declared Israel the greatest evil on earth?

Where are the unions that sanctioned Israeli academics while sipping coffee with regimes that execute protesters?

Where are the human rights NGOs that wrote thousand-page reports about checkpoints but can barely whisper when bodies pile up in Tehran?

Where are the students who occupied libraries for Gaza but can’t find the courage to post a single sentence about Iranian civilians shot in the streets?

Silence.

Not silence because they don’t know.

Silence because they do.

According to senior Iranian health officials cited by TIME, as many as 30,000 people may have been killed in just 48 hours. The actual number may be 3 times higher!

Hospitals were overwhelmed.

Body bags ran out.

Ambulances were replaced by semi-trailers.

Snipers fired from rooftops.

Machine guns were mounted on trucks.

A father walked through piles of black bags looking for his son.

A 23-year-old woman collapsed before she even had time to chant.

Subscribe

This is not a metaphor.

This is not a “complex narrative.”

This is not a debate about borders or history.

This is a regime shooting its own people.

And yet the global outrage industry is missing in action.

Because outrage was never about human rights.

It was about Israel.

When Israel fights terrorists who massacre civilians, rape women, burn families alive, and kidnap children, the world calls it “disproportionate.”

When Iran murders thousands of its own citizens, the world calls it “unclear,” “unverified,” or simply ignores it.

The hypocrisy is not accidental.

It is systematic.

Israel is judged by impossible standards because it is Jewish.

Iran is excused because it fits the ideological narrative of anti-Western, anti-American, anti-Israeli politics.

The same people who compared Israel to Nazis now can’t even muster the courage to condemn a massacre that historians compare to Babi Yar.

Let that sink in.

Thirty thousand dead in two days.

No marches.

No hashtags.

No emergency UN sessions filled with theatrical speeches.

No boycott campaigns.

No academic petitions.

No student encampments.

Because condemning Iran would shatter the mythology.

It would force them to admit that the Middle East is not a fairy tale of oppressed angels versus evil Jews.

It would force them to admit that the most brutal violence in the region is often committed by regimes and movements they quietly tolerate or openly romanticize.

It would force them to admit that their obsession with Israel is not moral. It is ideological.

And ideology hates facts.

The truth is simple and unbearable:

If Israel did one-tenth of what Iran is accused of doing to its own people, the world would erupt in hysteria.

If Israel killed 30,000 civilians in two days, every capital city would shut down in protest.

If Israel ran out of body bags, there would be emergency summits, sanctions, tribunals, and endless headlines.

But when Iran does it, the world scrolls past.

That is not ignorance.

That is not confusion.

That is not nuance.

That is moral bankruptcy.

The unions that sanctioned Israel but say nothing about Tehran have exposed themselves.

The countries that voted against Israel in international forums while doing business with Iran have exposed themselves.

The activists who scream about Palestine but whisper about Persia have exposed themselves.

This was never about justice.

It was about the one state on earth that refuses to apologize for existing as a Jewish nation.

History is watching.

Not the sanitized history taught in Western universities, but the brutal, honest record of who screamed when Jews defended themselves and who vanished when Muslims were slaughtered by their own rulers.

One day, no one will remember the slogans.

They will remember the silence.

And silence, in the face of mass murder, is not neutrality.

It is complicity.

Subscribe