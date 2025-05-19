A Covenant in the Ashes: Jews and the New Right Unite Against Evil
Betrayed by Those We Trusted
On October 7, a day of unspeakable horror, the unthinkable happened. Jewish families were butchered in their homes, children slaughtered before their parents’ eyes, entire communities set ablaze. In the aftermath, as we sifted through the ashes of that dark day, we looked to our long-time allies for outrage and support. Inste…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.