A Marxist with a Mansion: Why Zohran Mamdani Is a Fraud
If hypocrisy were a religion, Zohran Mamdani would be its high priest — and the liberal elite would be his choir.
Somewhere between the TikTok therapist and the gender-neutral latte art, America went from building skyscrapers to worshiping soft-spoken socialists with trust funds. Enter Zohran Mamdani — the poster child of the modern Left’s moral bankrupt…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.