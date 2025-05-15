🕯 A Mother. A Baby. A Bullet. The Face of Evil. 🕯
A Jewish mother, on her way to give birth, was murdered. Let that sink in.
She wasn’t holding a gun.
She wasn’t in uniform.
She wasn’t storming a barricade.
She was in a car. With her unborn child.
And she was Jewish. That was her “crime.” That was her “offense.” That was enough for them to pull the trigger.
This is not resistance. This is not protest. This i…
