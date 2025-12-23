Subscribe

Some visits feel planned. Others feel ordained—like the land itself summoned the right people at the right moment. The visit to Naaleh Farm with Uri, Cheryl Dorchinsky, Mordy, and Steve was unmistakably the latter.

They didn’t come as spectators. From the moment they arrived, it was clear this was not a photo-op or a polite stopover. Uri—fellow blogger from Israel Brief—came with the same understanding that drives everything I do: Israel is not defended from a distance. It is defended through presence, truth, and action. Cheryl Dorchinsky, founder and Executive Director of the Atlanta Israel Coalition, arrived with the calm authority of someone who has spent years uniting communities, mobilizing allies, and standing unapologetically with Israel when others waver. Mordy and Steve rounded out the group, each bringing genuine curiosity, humility, and a willingness to fully engage.

And engage they did. They fed the animals. They groomed them. They worked the soil. Naaleh Farm is not symbolic healing—it is embodied healing. Soldiers who have carried unbearable weight learn responsibility again through care. Animals that have been abused relearn trust. And the land itself, long neglected or scarred, is brought back to life. One of the most moving moments of the day came quietly, when we planted a tree in honor of the children. In Jewish life, trees are not metaphors. They are declarations. We respond to loss not by retreating, but by rooting ourselves deeper.

As we worked, the conversations unfolded naturally. Uri spoke about the mission behind Israel Brief—cutting through propaganda, restoring moral clarity, and refusing to dilute the truth for comfort. Cheryl shared more about the Atlanta Israel Coalition, which she founded in 2018 and has since grown into a powerhouse of pro-Israel education, activism, and global engagement. With over 200 programs, rallies, missions, and initiatives, her leadership has strengthened not just Atlanta, but Israel’s connection to the diaspora worldwide. Her Zionist Legacy Award from the World Zionist Organization in 2023 reflects real impact, but what mattered most that day was alignment. It was immediately clear this visit would not end at the gate. Real cooperation is coming—shared purpose, shared responsibility, shared future.

From the farm, we continued on to Derech Avod — the Path of Our Fathers, guided by Ben Goldstein, whose knowledge of the land is inseparable from his love for it. Ben, the CEO of Unity Warriors, leads an organization doing essential work for Israel’s heroes, and his presence on this path mattered. This is not just a trail. It is the route walked by Avraham, Yitzchak, and Yaakov. These hills are not scenery—they are inheritance. Every step is layered with covenant, struggle, exile, and return. The Jewish people did not appear here in 1948. We reappeared.

Standing on Derech Avod, you feel something modern politics can never explain. This land recognizes us. The Torah speaks of walking the land, working it, guarding it—not as conquest, but as responsibility. What we are doing today at Naaleh Farm is not new. It is continuation. The same earth that absorbed Jewish blood now absorbs Jewish labor. The same hills that watched us driven out now watch us rebuild with stubborn faith.

By the end of the day, we were exhausted, dirty, and deeply grateful. Grateful for partners who don’t outsource commitment. Grateful for leaders who understand that Zionism is lived, not branded. And grateful for the reminder that despite a hostile world, something profoundly honest and good is growing here.

If this story moved you, understand this clearly: Naaleh Farm survives because people choose to stand with it. Healing Israel’s soldiers and animals together—through land, responsibility, and dignity—requires real partnership. You can directly support this work here:

Donate Now

I also strongly encourage you to learn more about and support the organizations represented during this visit:

Unity Warriors

Atlanta Israel Coalition

The Israel Brief

Days like this remind us of a simple, unshakable truth: the Jewish story does not survive on memory alone. It survives because people show up, work the land, walk the path of our fathers, and refuse to let history end with us.

