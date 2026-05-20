Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dubby Rose's avatar
Dubby Rose
10h

Sounds wonderful - if only. When I was young, living in Brooklyn,, there were not that many stores that were franchises or chains. My mother would go to the poulterer's for chicken, to the fish store for fish, to the local grocers for butter, cut from a huge tub, milk was delivered, lightly pasteurized, non-homogenized. Produce was purchased when in season, sometimes from trucks that went street to street, during WW(eleven), they were pulled by horses. REAL seltzer in glass bottles was delivered door to door. Now I go to downtown Boston and all I see is one after the other franchises and chains, interspersed by vacant stores. Few people can afford to be entrepeneurs anymore as the rents charged by the investment companies who own everything charge astronomical rents. Milk is ultra pasteurized, meaning dead, grocery stores have more items in it that shouldn't be sold as edible than are fit for human consumption. All in the name of profit which seems to be our new religion. The chains can't even survive with Amazon. There used to be a Barnes & Noble, the store has been vacant for at least 15 years. Borders has been replaced with a Walgreens. Soon Jeff Bezos will own everything. That, unfortunately, is capitalism today. It has created billionaires and paupers, former entrepeneurs who were destroyed by Walmart and those that survived have been destroyed by Amazon. This is capitalism today and the wealth of the few have also destroyed any semblance of free speech and democracy. They own the press, they own the internet and have used it to vampirize the souls of the too easily influenced among us. Capitalism as it was (except of course for the Rockefellers et al_ good, as it is now, very bad. It feels like we're in a second Dark Age. But I am encouraged by the fact that the Dark Age was followed by the Enlightenment. I believe that will happen this time too. Also, I didn't realize what Zionism meant. The response to 10/7/23 was so confusing to me I needed to do a lot of reading about the Jewish history I had ignored as a non-religious Jew, for most of my life. That's how I found out I was a Zionist. I have a friend, also Jewish, 2 years older than the country of Israel, who is a retired teacher who proclaimed herself anti-Zionist also without knowing what it meant. Thank you for using your voice, when I see your Substacks I always read them.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Voice of Ruth's avatar
Voice of Ruth
5hEdited

I love the graphic. Clarity. Identity. Purpose. As I’m reading other comments, I’m thinking about the tension between the mindset that allows for freedom to create small businesses and profitable small farms, and the corridors that are sometimes abused by the powerful. I live in a rural area of a complex, semi-dysfunctional, populous USA State. Yet I buy and often barter for raw milk and artisan bread—because the free market forces still present in our nation have allowed my neighbors the choice to create lives the believe in. Amazon doesn’t own their cows. A culture that allows families and individuals the freedom to build, dream and innovate is a healthy form of pushback on corporate greed. It’s very important to keep in check. But I hope the commenters below are not suggesting a socialist structure would work better.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture