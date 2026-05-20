Subscribe

For generations, the Jewish people wandered the earth as strangers in lands they helped build, enrich, and defend. Kingdoms rose and fell. Empires promised tolerance and delivered persecution. Nations welcomed Jews in times of prosperity and expelled them in times of crisis. Through exile, dispersion, discrimination, and genocide, one truth endured: a people without sovereignty remains vulnerable to the whims of others.

Beyond politics, economics, and national sovereignty stands a deeper truth: the story of Zionism is also a story of faith. For nearly two thousand years, scattered across continents and subjected to persecution, expulsion, and genocide, the Jewish people never abandoned their covenant, their prayers, or their longing for Zion. Generation after generation concluded the Passover Seder with the words, “Next year in Jerusalem,” not as a metaphor, but as a promise. The rebirth of Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel after centuries of exile represents more than a political achievement; it reflects the enduring hand of Divine providence working through history. Faith sustained a people when armies could not, preserved an identity when kingdoms vanished, and inspired a return that many deemed impossible. Zionism is therefore not merely the restoration of a nation, but the fulfillment of an ancient hope carried across millennia by a people who trusted that God had not forgotten His covenant or His land.

The modern State of Israel emerged not as an accident of history but as a declaration of freedom. It is the realization of an ancient people’s right to govern itself in its ancestral homeland. Zionism is therefore not merely a political movement. It is the affirmation that the Jewish people possess the same rights enjoyed by every free nation: the right to self-determination, security, prosperity, and democratic government.

Against the ideologies of collectivism, Zionism places faith in the individual. Human beings are not cogs in an economic machine. They are creators, innovators, entrepreneurs, workers, parents, dreamers, and citizens. A free society unleashes human potential. Property rights, voluntary exchange, entrepreneurship, and economic liberty generate prosperity not through coercion but through creativity and initiative.

The history of Israel demonstrates this truth. A barren landscape became a center of agriculture, science, medicine, technology, and innovation. Not because bureaucrats commanded it. Not because central planners designed it. But because free men and women were permitted to build, invest, invent, and compete.

Subscribe

We reject the false doctrine that success is exploitation. Wealth created honestly is not theft. Profit is not oppression. Enterprise is not greed. Economic freedom lifts societies from poverty and dependence. Innovation expands opportunity. Markets reward effort, ingenuity, and risk-taking. The path to prosperity is not redistribution of scarcity but creation of abundance.

Yet liberty without justice cannot endure.

The Zionist vision demands equal rights under law regardless of religion, ethnicity, race, or background. Democracy is not merely majority rule; it is the protection of individual rights, minority rights, free speech, independent courts, and accountable government. A nation is strongest when its citizens possess the freedom to criticize authority, challenge institutions, and participate fully in civic life.

We reject tyranny whether it marches beneath the banners of monarchy, dictatorship, theocracy, fascism, or revolutionary socialism. History has demonstrated that concentrated power inevitably threatens human dignity. The state exists to serve citizens, not citizens to serve the state.

We reject antisemitism in all its forms. We reject the ancient hatred that blames Jews for society’s failures. We reject those who deny the Jewish people’s connection to their homeland. We reject those who seek the destruction of Israel while excusing violence against its citizens. No nation is required to apologize for existing. No people are obligated to surrender their security to satisfy ideological fantasies.

Peace remains our aspiration. Strength remains our necessity.

The Zionist believes that free societies must be capable of defending themselves. Liberty survives only when protected. Democracy survives only when defended. Justice survives only when law prevails over violence. The right of Israel to exist securely within recognized borders is neither negotiable nor exceptional. It is the same right claimed by every sovereign nation on earth.

Our vision extends beyond survival. We seek a society where scientific discovery advances humanity, where education cultivates excellence, where entrepreneurship expands opportunity, where culture flourishes, where faith may be practiced freely, and where every citizen may pursue happiness without fear.

The future belongs not to those who promise utopia through coercion. It belongs to those who trust free people to shape their own destinies.

Let others preach class conflict. We proclaim human potential.

Let others glorify revolution. We build institutions.

Let others demand conformity. We defend liberty.

Let others worship the state. We empower the citizen.

Let others seek to erase nations. We affirm the right of every people, including the Jewish people, to live free in their ancestral homeland.

The banner of Zionism is not raised against humanity. It is raised on behalf of humanity’s oldest and most precious principles: liberty, democracy, justice, responsibility, and national self-determination.

A free people in a free land.

That is our cause. That is our inheritance. That is our future.

Subscribe