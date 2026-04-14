Six Million Worlds Destroyed, One People Still Carrying Them Forward

Today is Yom HaShoah.

Eighty-one years since the Holocaust ended. That is what we say. That is the sentence. Clean. Measured. Contained. A line people can read, nod at, and move past on the way to coffee, meetings, traffic, life. As if evil was an event, and not a wound. As if history closed the file, stamped it, shelved it, and moved on.

It did not move on.

It lives.

It breathes.

It follows us into our homes, into our shuls, into our children’s faces, into the quiet moments when memory catches you by the throat and reminds you that Jewish existence in this world has never, ever been normal.

My grandfather, Herbert Elias, escaped Nazi Germany.

Not in some polished movie scene. Not with triumphant music swelling in the background. He left because if he stayed, he would die. That is the truth in its ugliest and purest form. In 1938 he arrived in Johannesburg, a city bursting with energy, ambition, noise, commerce, gold, possibility. A world away from the darkness swallowing Europe. He stepped into life while everything behind him was collapsing into death.

I never met him. He died in 1978, before I was born. And yet he is one of the deepest forces in my life. I carry consequences of his choices in my bones. His escape did not end with him. It moved through my family, through my childhood, through my identity, through my decision to make Aliyah. His story became part of the machinery of my soul before I was ever old enough to name it.

His mother and sisters could not believe it.

And why would they?

Normal people do not wake up one morning and conclude that civilization is about to become a slaughterhouse. Normal people do not assume their neighbors, their governments, their streets, their culture, their entire world are about to turn into a machine designed to erase them. So they stayed. They hesitated. They doubted. They hoped. And by a miracle so narrow it almost hurts to say it out loud, they were saved on the last boat to Shanghai.

The last boat.

Even now those words do not feel real to me.

The last boat. The final sliver of escape between life and oblivion.

From Shanghai they rebuilt. Later they made their way to San Francisco. Another beginning after what should have been the end. Another act of Jewish reconstruction in defiance of history, geography, cruelty, and human madness.

But here is what will not leave me alone on a day like this: in 1938, in 1945, there was no State of Israel waiting for them. No sovereign Jewish homeland standing ready to gather its people in from the fire. No Jewish army to defend them. No national address to run to. No homeland with open arms.

The Jews were scattered.

Fragments. Ashes. Remnants. Refugees.

Dependent on the mood of strangers. Dependent on visas, on luck, on rumors, on last boats, on the decency of countries that had so often failed them before. Survival was not a system. It was not organized. It was not promised. It was fragile, improvised, desperate, chaotic.

And still they rebuilt.

That should shake every Jew to the core.

That should shake every decent human being to the core.

I grew up in a proud Jewish community in Johannesburg. As a child, I loved going to shul. I loved the feeling of it, the pulse of it, the warmth, the movement, the old men talking, the prayers, the rhythm, the sense that something ancient and alive was happening around me. I would sit there next to my grandfather, small and unaware, taking it all in without understanding what I was actually seeing.

Until one day I noticed them.

The older men.

The quieter men.

The men whose silence said more than speech ever could.

And on their arms were numbers.

Faded. Permanent. Unmistakable.

I did not understand what I was looking at, so I asked my grandfather.

“What do those numbers mean?”

He did not give me a speech. He did not launch into historical analysis. He did not attempt to explain the inexplicable or soften the blow for a child. He simply said:

“A man named Hitler tried to erase the Jewish people. He tried to kill us all. We survived. That is why we are sitting here today.”

That was all.

And somehow it was everything.

Because something opened in me in that moment.

Suddenly those men were not relics. They were not symbols. They were not a chapter in a book or grainy black and white footage or the background noise of grown-up grief.

They were living proof.

And more than that, I realized that all of us sitting there were living proof.

Every child running through the aisles. Every siddur in a hand. Every whispered prayer. Every kiddush after shul. Every ordinary Jewish moment was rebellion. Every laugh was rebellion. Every niggun was rebellion. Every l’chaim, every piece of kugel, every child who knew the aleph-bet, every grandfather sitting in a synagogue with his grandson was a declaration to history itself:

You failed.

You burned continents and still you failed.

We are not merely descendants of survivors.

We are survival become flesh.

We are the continuation of those who should have disappeared and did not.

We are the answer to the crematoria.

We are the scream that death did not manage to silence.

Before I made Aliyah, I experienced Yom HaShoah from a distance. As a Diaspora Jew there was always some thin barrier between me and the full weight of it. Maybe geography created that distance. Maybe comfort did. Maybe Diaspora life, even good Jewish life, can sometimes let you approach catastrophe with one foot still outside the room. There was reverence, yes. Memory, yes. Pain, yes. But something in me still had not fully crossed over.

Then there was Yad Vashem.

I stood there in 1997 with my mother and my siblings, and I remember our guide saying something that never left me. It is not about the number six million. It is about the faces. Behind every number is a face. Behind every face is a story. Behind every story is a world.

That sentence lodged itself somewhere permanent in me.

Because six million is too large for the soul to hold. The human mind tries to make numbers manageable. Numbers are neat. Numbers are cold. Numbers allow distance. But a face destroys distance. A face demands witness. A face refuses abstraction. A face tells you this was a child, a mother, a brother, a teacher, a dreamer, a Jew who laughed, who worried, who prayed, who wanted ordinary things, who had favorite songs and small habits and a world inside them.

The Talmud teaches that when one life is lost, an entire world is lost.

Now multiply that not mathematically, but morally.

Millions of worlds erased.

Millions of songs silenced.

Millions of Shabbat tables broken.

Millions of futures taken out behind barbed wire and turned into smoke.

And still, somehow, even from that abyss, voices remain.

Elie Wiesel should not have survived. There is no rational reason that a boy dragged from Sighet to Auschwitz and then Buchenwald should have been left with breath in his lungs. He lost almost everything. And yet he emerged not silent, not empty, not broken into muteness, but carrying witness for the dead. Through Night and through his life, he forced the world to look at what it prefers not to see. He warned that the opposite of love is not hate but indifference. And that warning still burns because indifference remains one of humanity’s most refined crimes. It dresses well. It speaks politely. It posts statements. It nods gravely. It does nothing.

And then there is Anne Frank.

A child.

A Jewish girl in hiding, writing not as a scholar or philosopher or public figure, but as a human being whose soul still reached for hope while the world outside her hiding place was trying to murder her. She was not writing from safety after the fire. She was writing from inside it. She believed in goodness even while evil was surrounding her inch by inch. She was murdered at fifteen in Bergen-Belsen.

Fifteen.

Every time I think of Anne Frank, something in me cracks all over again. Not because her story is famous, but because it is intimate. She is the girl who should have lived. The girl who should have grown older, married, laughed, fought with people, written more pages, become annoying and brilliant and ordinary and alive. She should have had a life. Instead she became memory. And still her words outlived her killers.

Put Anne Frank and Elie Wiesel side by side and you begin to feel the unbearable range of what was taken and what remained. Wiesel is the voice after the fire, refusing silence. Anne is the voice from within the flames, still somehow speaking hope. Together they represent not only destruction, but the terrifying persistence of the Jewish soul.

But for me, Yom HaShoah does not remain in Europe. It does not remain in museums. It does not remain in books.

It moves into my own life.

I grew up in South Africa thinking I was just a boy in a small Jewish community. I did not yet understand that I was surrounded by the surviving echoes of a world that had been almost completely erased. My rebbe, Rabbi Azriel Chaim Goldfein, was not merely a teacher of Torah. He carried within him the remnants of destroyed Europe. He stood before us and taught as if the Jewish world Hitler tried to annihilate had simply refused to accept the verdict. He was not just transmitting information. He was transmitting civilizational refusal. He was proof that Europe’s yeshivot, homes, melodies, and sacred inheritance had not all been buried in the ground.

At the same time, Chabad shaped me through Rabbi Yossi Baumgarten. And what he gave me was no less essential. He gave me joy. Pride. warmth. A Judaism unafraid of itself. A Judaism with light in its eyes. Not only memory, but simcha. Not only pain, but confidence. Not only tragedy, but life.

Those two streams formed me.

Depth and joy.

Fire and warmth.

Memory and pride.

Destroyed Europe reaching me through Torah, and Jewish resilience reaching me through open-hearted, unapologetic life.

Then the years unfold and the pattern becomes almost too much to absorb.

I move to America. My rabbis trace back to Ner Israel. My children’s rabbis trace back to Ner Israel and Beth Medrash Govoha. Think about what that means. Institutions rebuilt by survivors and by the disciples of survivors. Institutions that exist because Jews who saw the abyss decided the answer would not be surrender, but rebuilding. Not retreat, but scholarship. Not disappearance, but more Torah, more students, more life, more continuity.

And then comes one of those moments that feels too precise to be random.

I am sitting at a Shabbat table in the home of a teacher who taught all my children. My eyes fall on an award on the wall from Hebrew Academy of Minneapolis. It looks like a small detail. It turns out not to be small at all. We begin talking. That school was founded by the father of my rebbe. And the woman sitting across from me is the daughter of the woman who taught him as a preschooler.

What do you even do with that?

How do you process that without your chest tightening?

The people who shaped my teacher, their children are shaping my children.

Across continents.

Across generations.

Across destruction that should have severed everything.

And then it goes deeper still. My rebbe was a student of Rabbi Mordechai Gifter, tying that line back yet again to the great destroyed and rebuilt Torah world. Suddenly my life is not a collection of random chapters. It is a chain.

Europe to Cleveland.

Minneapolis to South Africa.

Baltimore to Lakewood.

Johannesburg to Jerusalem.

Shoah to rebirth.

Ashes to children.

My life is not separate from that chain. It is inside it.

I am inside it.

My children are inside it.

And that is what hits me hardest on Yom HaShoah.

They did not only try to kill Jews. They tried to end a people. A covenant. A memory. A song. A civilization. They tried to end the Jewish future. They tried to make sure there would be no child in Johannesburg asking his grandfather about numbers on men’s arms. No Jew walking through Yad Vashem in 1997. No rabbi teaching Torah in South Africa. No children learning in America. No Shabbat tables in Jerusalem. No Aliyah. No continuation. No chain.

And yet that chain is here.

Bent, burned, scattered, bloodied.

But not broken.

Never broken.

That is why I cannot speak about this day in the language of mere survival.

Survival sounds passive. Survival sounds like you escaped and then hid. Survival sounds like breathing after catastrophe.

But the Jewish story is not only that we remained alive.

It is that we rebuilt.

It is that Torah crossed oceans.

It is that shattered families created new families.

It is that boys sat in shul beside grandfathers who escaped Germany while survivors with numbered arms still wrapped tefillin.

It is that the child in South Africa grew up, moved to America, raised children, made Aliyah, and now lives in the Jewish homeland that did not exist when his grandfather fled.

It is that the chain kept moving.

And here is where the pain becomes something larger.

Because if Yom HaShoah is only rage, then Hitler still dictates the terms of the conversation.

I am angry. God knows I am angry. Angry at Europe. Angry at the civilized world that dressed up cowardice as diplomacy. Angry at every country that shut its doors. Angry at every comfortable generation that talks about the Holocaust as if it were ancient mythology and not the most revealing X-ray ever taken of human civilization. Angry that the Jewish people had to learn, yet again, that when the world says “never again,” it often means “never again, until the next time it becomes inconvenient.”

I am angry because memory without moral seriousness becomes theater.

I am angry because the dead deserve more than annual speeches.

I am angry because Jewish blood has too often been treated as the entrance fee for the world’s conscience.

But even here, even in the anger, I cannot stay only in fury.

Because my grandfather escaped death and built life.

Because his mother and sisters caught the last boat to Shanghai and built life.

Because the older men in shul with numbers on their arms built life.

Because Elie Wiesel carried memory into life.

Because Anne Frank’s words still breathe life.

Because my rebbeim carried destroyed worlds into new classrooms and built life.

Because my children are links in a chain built from life.

And because the Jewish answer to history, ultimately, is life.

Not naive life. Not foolish life. Not forgetful life.

Defiant life.

Holy life.

Life with memory.

Life with scars.

Life with a homeland.

Life with responsibility.

Life that says to the killers of every generation: you do not get the final sentence.

And from that place, I say something that perhaps sounds impossible after all this.

I want peace.

Real peace.

Not the cheap peace of slogans. Not the fraudulent peace of people who ask Jews to die quietly so the world can feel morally balanced. Not the peace of forgetting. Not the peace of surrender. Not the peace of erased borders, erased memory, erased Jewish pain.

I want the peace that comes when human beings finally learn that the image of God in man is not a metaphor.

I want the peace that comes when no child, Jewish or otherwise, is taught to worship death.

I want the peace that comes when memory is allowed to do what it is meant to do: not imprison us in grief, but warn us against becoming numb to the suffering of others.

Yom HaShoah does not teach me that all people are monsters.

It teaches me that people can become monsters when truth dies, when indifference rules, when cowardice is rewarded, when hatred is normalized, when propaganda replaces conscience, when human beings stop seeing faces and see only numbers.

That is why I remember faces.

That is why I remember my grandfather.

That is why I remember the last boat to Shanghai.

That is why I remember the men in shul.

That is why I remember Yad Vashem.

That is why I remember my rabbeim.

That is why I remember the chain.

And that is why I look at my children and feel something bigger than grief.

I feel obligation.

To live as a Jew without apology.

To honor those who rebuilt by rebuilding.

To carry the chain forward.

To refuse indifference.

To refuse despair.

To fight for a world in which memory becomes moral courage and not performance.

Today is Yom HaShoah.

And I am not standing outside history when I say that.

I am standing inside a miracle.

A people hunted across continents is still here.

A chain they tried to burn is still here.

A Torah they tried to silence is still here.

A homeland that did not exist when my grandfather fled now exists beneath Jewish feet.

I exist inside that answer.

My children exist inside that answer.

We are not merely what remained.

We are what returned.

We are what rebuilt.

We are what refused to die.

We are continuity.

Alive, defiant, wounded, grateful, furious, prayerful, unbroken.

And on Yom HaShoah, with tears in my eyes and fire in my chest, that is what I cannot stop hearing:

Am Yisrael Chai.

Not as a slogan.

As testimony.