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Peter Ridler's avatar
Peter Ridler
7h

Your words are strong and sincere so much detail of a real struggle for so many Jews. My heart is full of love for the people of Israel and the those in the rest of the world. I can’t imagine living with such a loss of life in areas that are called home. Being a target for Islamic hate is hard to take as we here in the United Kingdom are having such a difficult situation trying to protect citizens from persecution. Stay safe . - Peter

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Kevin R Watts's avatar
Kevin R Watts
5h

WE will remember

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