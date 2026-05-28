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I wake up every morning thanking Hashem that I am able to live in the Holy Land. It is a true blessing. I view the fact that I am here, in Eretz Yisrael, as a miracle. But Aliyah is not always easy. It is not always beautiful, inspiring, or wrapped in some perfect Zionist postcard. There are days when Aliyah is hard. There are days when I wake up and think, “I left everything.” There are days when all I want is my big house in suburban America, my fancy Tesla or Mercedes, the ease of life, and the ability to call a technician when something breaks without worrying about my broken Hebrew.

Some mornings, I wake up and think: this is the hardest thing I have ever done in my life. I feel low. I feel down. I feel the weight of what we left behind. But then I look at my children. Are they thriving? Yes. Are they struggling? Also yes. Aliyah is a struggle for everyone. Are they hurting? Yes. They left their friends. They left their family. They left everything they knew. They left their life for this grand journey to the Promised Land.

And yes, we are fortunate. We are blessed in many ways. Our Aliyah is not primarily a financial struggle. We prepared for this moment. In many ways, the life we live in Israel is better than the life we lived in America, because in America you live to work, and in Israel you work to live. That is not a slogan. It is a fundamental difference in how life feels.

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So is Aliyah easy? No.

But when I look across the globe today, at England, France, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and even the United States, I see Jewish communities that are successful, professional, established, and comfortable. Life is good until the kosher grocery store is set on fire. Life is good until Jews are attacked at Bondi Beach in Australia. Life is good until Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor of New York City. Life is good until campus encampments, funded by parents paying obscene amounts of money for “education,” make Jewish students afraid to walk freely.

And then people say, “But this is not 1940.” They say, “This is not 1943.” They say, “This is not Germany in 1939.” I have even heard, “This is not Germany in 1936.”

So let me tell you a personal story.

My late grandfather, Herbert, grew up in Zinten, East Prussia, which at the time was under German control. His family had a successful business. He had friends. Some of those friends joined the Nazi Party. They told him, “Herbert, if you want to live, get out of Germany.” He listened. He left and eventually made his way to South Africa.

His mother and sisters did not listen at first. They believed the Germans would not do anything to them. They believed the Germans needed their factory. They believed they were safe because they were useful.

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They were wrong.

By the grace of Hashem, they eventually escaped on one of the last boats to Shanghai, China, which was under Japanese control at the time. From Shanghai, they later made their way to San Francisco. Our family was split across the world because that is what Jewish survival often looked like: scattered, broken, rebuilding, and still refusing to disappear.

The lesson is brutal, but it is true. The Germans did not need the Jews. The Australians do not need the Jews. The Americans do not need the Jews. The Canadians do not need the Jews. The French do not need the Jews. The English do not need the Jews. Nations may tolerate Jews, celebrate Jews, employ Jews, and praise Jews, until one day they do not. History is not subtle. We are just very good at pretending not to hear it.

I never got to meet my grandfather. He died before I was born. But his story shaped my entire life. It created a boundary inside me. It placed a ticking clock in my soul.

I was blessed with a strong Jewish education in South Africa at King David. I had teachers who taught me Jewish history, Israel, Zionism, and the simple truth that just as the French have France, the Canadians have Canada, the English have England, and the Spanish have Spain, the Jewish people have Israel.

My grandfather, David, who had an enormous influence on my life, once told me two things I will never forget: “Never keep yourself in the same country as your money,” and “They can take everything away from you except your education.” He was a descendant of Lithuanian Jewish refugees who came to South Africa and built a successful business. Other than my dear mother, of blessed memory, he may have had the greatest influence on my life.

These stories, these teachings, these family memories, and this Jewish inheritance made me a Zionist.

I lived in South Africa for 18 years. On my 19th birthday, I moved with my mother and three siblings to Scottsdale, Arizona. I lived in America for 23 years. After October 7, I made Aliyah.

But my Jewishness did not begin on October 7. My Zionism did not begin on October 7. October 7 did not create who I am. It revealed why everything I had been taught mattered.

My Jewishness comes from my teachers, my parents, my grandparents, my ancestors, and the story of the Jewish people itself. My Judaism is inherently connected to my Zionism. I do not care who finds that uncomfortable. Judaism is Zionism, and Zionism is Judaism. The two are so deeply connected that one cannot be fully understood without the other.

I have spoken to many rabbis across the North American religious spectrum. Some accept my view. Others strongly oppose it. But I speak from the heart. I am a Jew who has lived in Africa, America, and Israel. I had a good life in South Africa. I had a good life in America. And I have an absolutely fantastic life in Israel.

Every time I feel bad about Aliyah, every time I feel frustrated, lonely, exhausted, or overwhelmed, I go back to the story of my grandparents. I go back to the story of my great-grandparents. I remind myself that they endured so much to keep the Jewish people alive. And now, in my generation, I have the privilege of fulfilling the mitzvah of settling in Eretz Yisrael.

So yes, Aliyah is hard. No, it is not always romantic. No, it is not always easy. But it is holy. It is necessary. It is real.

This is my personal story. This is from the bottom of my heart. Everything I write on this blog is part of that mission: to tell the truth, the good, the bad, and the ugly. I will not pretend Aliyah is effortless, and I will not pretend exile is safe.

My goal is simple: to teach, to warn, to inspire, and to remind Jews that settling the Land of Israel is not a fantasy. It is our inheritance, our responsibility, and our future.

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