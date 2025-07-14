All Eyes on Gaza? No. All Eyes on Be’eri, Re’im, Nir Oz, Kfar Aza, and Every Israeli Town That Bled
“All Eyes on Gaza.”
What a catchy little slogan.
You’ve seen it — slathered across Instagram bios, TikTok slideshows, and protest signs waved by people who think Hamas is a humanitarian organization and that “resistance” means decapitating children and live-streaming rape.
But let’s rip the mask off this grotesque performance.
You want to talk about where t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.