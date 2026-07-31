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Apparently Spain can lecture Israel about morality while people die at Spain’s own border.

That is quite a business model.

Madrid gets to wag its finger at Jerusalem, release grave statements, summon ambassadors, use the word “proportionate” twelve times before lunch, and perform the solemn European ritual of pretending every conflict began five minutes before Israel responded.

Then ethnic Moroccans reach the Spanish border and suddenly the moral megaphone develops technical problems.

No marches.

No celebrities crying into professionally lit Instagram videos.

No university encampments demanding Spain be dismantled and returned to whichever empire controlled Iberia during the week selected by TikTok historians.

No one spray-paints “Free Morocco” across a statue they cannot identify.

The silence is magnificent.

Spain is treated like an adult country facing a complicated border crisis. Israel is treated like Satan with an air force.

That is the entire scam.

When Spain uses force at a border, we are told the situation is chaotic. There are security concerns. Smuggling networks are involved. Officials need time to investigate. Migration is complex. Everyone must avoid rushing to judgment.

When Israel uses force against armed terrorists, kidnappers, rocket launchers, tunnels and men who openly announce their intention to murder Jews, there is no complexity. There is no context. There is only an emergency panel on television featuring seven people who discovered Gaza last Thursday.

Israel must explain every bullet.

Spain apparently does not even have to explain the fence.

Imagine Israel behaving the way Spain’s critics claim Spain has behaved. Imagine dozens of Arabs dying at an Israeli border while trying to cross through a packed crowd. The United Nations would hold an emergency meeting before the bodies were removed. Protest signs would be printed in advance. The word “genocide” would trend before anyone knew what happened.

A Hollywood actor would post a map of the wrong country.

A university professor would explain that borders are a colonial invention while sitting inside a gated campus with private security.

An activist in Brooklyn would announce a hunger strike lasting from breakfast until an early dinner.

But Spain?

Please remain calm. Europe is thinking.

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Give it another day and somebody will probably blame the Mossad. That is the usual exit strategy when reality becomes inconvenient.

Maybe Israeli agents secretly transported one hundred thousand Moroccans to the Spanish border. Maybe they disguised themselves as Spanish police. Maybe Netanyahu personally designed the barriers during a layover in Madrid.

It makes as much sense as half the accusations already thrown at Israel, so it should fit comfortably into the modern news cycle.

The truly disgusting part is not merely the double standard. It is how effortlessly everyone performs it.

European politicians speak about Palestinian suffering with moist eyes and trembling voices, then discuss African migrants like an unfortunate traffic problem. They pronounce “human dignity” beautifully in English and forget the phrase when looking south across the Mediterranean.

Moroccan lives matter, apparently, but only when their deaths can somehow be attached to Israel.

If Israel were involved, every detail would become sacred evidence.

If Spain is involved, everyone suddenly wants nuance.

This is not morality. It is branding.

Israel has been assigned the role of permanent villain because it is convenient. Israel is Jewish, visible, militarily capable and unwilling to die politely. That drives the international morality circus completely insane.

They prefer Jews as victims in museums.

Jews with borders, soldiers and the ability to shoot back ruin the exhibit.

Spain, meanwhile, remains a respectable European democracy, which means it receives the privilege Israel is almost never given: the assumption that events may be complicated.

Israel faces terrorist organizations that murder civilians, take hostages, fire rockets from populated areas and turn civilian infrastructure into military cover. Yet every Israeli response is stripped of context and judged as though Israel woke up bored and selected violence from a breakfast menu.

Spain faces desperate migrants at a border and immediately everyone remembers that governments have security obligations.

How convenient.

So let us apply the Israel standard to Spain.

Where are the demands for sanctions?

Where are the flotillas?

Where are the students blocking highways?

Where are the politicians demanding that Spain cease to exist as a Spanish state?

Where are the experts explaining that Spain has no historical connection to Spain?

Where are the maps showing the Iberian Peninsula disappearing under the words “From the Pyrenees to the sea”?

Where is the emergency international investigation into Pedro Sánchez?

Where are the dramatic speeches accusing Spain of collective punishment?

They are nowhere, because nobody actually believes the rules they apply to Israel should be universal.

That is what exposes the fraud.

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The people who scream “genocide” every time Israel targets terrorists are remarkably quiet when human beings die at a European border. The activists who insist that borders are violence never seem to storm the barriers at airports. The politicians who demand impossible standards from Israel become cautious philosophers when their own countries are involved.

Suddenly they understand sovereignty.

Suddenly they understand security.

Suddenly they understand that crowds can be dangerous, borders can become chaotic, and governments sometimes face ugly decisions.

Israel has been saying that for years.

The difference is that Israel’s border is not being tested only by impoverished migrants seeking work. It has been attacked by armed terrorists seeking Jews.

That detail tends to vanish because it ruins the approved narrative.

So yes, all eyes on Spain.

Not because Spanish civilians deserve hatred. They do not. Not because Moroccan suffering should become another cheap political weapon. It should not.

All eyes on Spain because the same moral standards must apply to everyone.

If Spain can demand investigations of Israel, Spain can investigate itself.

If Spain can lecture Israel about restraint, Spain can explain what restraint looked like at its own border.

If European leaders can speak endlessly about Palestinian dignity, they can say the names of dead Moroccans without first checking whether Israel can be blamed.

Human rights are either universal or they are a costume worn by hypocrites.

And right now, Europe’s costume is slipping.

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