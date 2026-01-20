Voice of Zion

Alex Bee
2h

Why the need to be so rude? You could, perhaps, reach more people with a less unpleasant manner.

Liz Berg
2h

From an European point of view this is expansionism USA is supposedly an ally of Europe and a member of NATO. Denmark is an ally of USA and a member of NATO. USA is trying to annex land which belongs to a people who give allegiance to an ally. Why?

USA had all the military bases it wanted on Greenland. It had all the rights to develop the minerals it wanted on Greenland before they lapsed and both the Greenlanders and Denmark are happy for them to be reinstated and to be developed further. There is no reason to take the land away.

NATO is there to defend the area of the North Atlantic. The clue is in the name: North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. If Trump is deciding arbitrarily to tear up this treaty then that can only mean that we are heading straight into 1984 world where there are only two blocs of power. Europe has to wonder whether the USA is trustworthy.

You don’t punish a friend by slapping tariffs on them when they won’t let you steal their bike. That is pure bullying.

