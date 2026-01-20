I support Trump annexing Greenland, and I’ll say it slowly for Europe so it really sinks in. Putin invaded Ukraine. The rules you pretended existed died right there on the tarmac. Borders stopped being sacred the moment Russian tanks rolled west and Europe responded with candles, hashtags, and energy payments. Once that happened, the fantasy era ended. Power is back. Geography is back. Maps are back. Anyone still pretending otherwise is living in a Scandinavian furniture catalog.

Denmark especially needs to take a seat. This is a country that governs Greenland the way people “manage” a shared Google Doc. Light touch. No urgency. Maximum confidence. Zero capacity to defend it. Denmark’s claim to Greenland is basically vibes plus paperwork, protected by American muscle while Copenhagen lectures Washington about morality from a bicycle lane. That’s not stewardship. That’s cosplay with a flag.

Then Trump comes along, looks at a map like a functioning adult, and says something unforgivable. Greenland matters. Control the Arctic or lose it. Suddenly Europe collapses into a theatrical fainting couch routine. Colonialism. Imperialism. Aggression. All the words they never used when Putin redrew borders with artillery. Funny how those principles only activate when America talks strategy instead of apologizing.

Let’s be honest. Putin didn’t just invade Ukraine. He reset the global operating system. He told the world that territory is still taken, power is still asserted, and weakness is still punished. Europe nodded, sanctioned a little, cried a lot, and kept buying gas. Lesson learned. If borders only matter when convenient, then pretending Greenland is a sacred snow relic owned by Denmark forever is a joke that doesn’t land anymore.

Greenland is already defended by the United States. That’s not controversial. That’s reality. Missile defense, early warning systems, Arctic access, deterrence. Denmark contributes moral confidence and good lighting. If Greenland fell into hostile hands tomorrow, Europe wouldn’t defend it. America would. So let’s stop pretending this is about ethics. It’s about who actually shows up.

And no, this isn’t about oppressing Greenlanders. That’s the laziest shield Europe always hides behind. American annexation would mean infrastructure, jobs, defense, investment, and relevance instead of being Europe’s frozen mood board. Denmark offers symbolic ownership and applause from Brussels. Trump offers reality.

This is the part that truly enrages Europe. Trump treats geopolitics like a contact sport instead of a feelings seminar. He doesn’t whisper. He doesn’t apologize. He doesn’t wait for permission slips signed by people who can’t enforce anything. He understands something Europe forgot. Power doesn’t ask for consensus. It occupies space.

If Putin can invade Ukraine and the world shrugs, then spare us the pearl-clutching over Greenland. You don’t get to allow one border to be erased by force and then demand eternal respect for another guarded by candles and press releases. That era is over.

So yes, I support annexation. Not because it’s polite. Because it’s necessary. Because the Arctic is the future. Because vacuums get filled. Because Putin already told us how the game is played and Europe nodded along.

Trump didn’t break the rules. He reminded everyone they still exist.