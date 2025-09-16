Antisemitism: History’s Dumbest Suicide Pact
Enough with the polite whispers. Let’s shout it: the Jew wins, every single time. Every tyrant, every dictator, every wannabe exterminator that thought they could erase us is now a footnote, fertilizer, or dust. Meanwhile, the Jew? Still standing. Still dominating. Still blessing the world while laughing in history’s face.
Pharaoh? Dead at sea. Rome? Tou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.