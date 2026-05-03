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You wake up, drink your coffee, and somehow wander straight into what the internet confidently calls an “apartheid state.” A bold move, really. I figured I’d at least get a warning sign, maybe a dramatic soundtrack, possibly a stern official handing me a brochure titled “Welcome to Systemic Oppression, Please Choose Your Category.” Instead, I got a tour of a national library and a supreme court that inconveniently refused to cooperate with the script.

I walked into the National Library fully prepared to witness the mechanics of segregation. You know, separate reading rooms, maybe a librarian quietly enforcing ideological purity with a barcode scanner. What I actually saw was Arabs, Christians, and Jews sitting side by side, reading, studying, arguing over ideas like normal human beings who clearly didn’t get the memo that they’re supposed to be living in some dystopian hierarchy. There was a woman in a hijab deep in research, a guy in a kippah flipping through texts like he was training for intellectual combat, someone with a cross necklace walking around completely unbothered. No one was being shuffled into corners. No one was being told where they belong. It was just people, sharing space, sharing knowledge, sharing the kind of quiet coexistence that doesn’t trend well on social media.

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Then I moved on to the Supreme Court, expecting at least a little theatrical oppression. Maybe a courtroom where justice is handed out based on identity, maybe a sign that says “Today’s Rights Are Limited, Please Try Again Tomorrow.” Instead, I found something deeply annoying for anyone committed to the narrative: a functioning legal system. Arab lawyers arguing cases. Jewish judges listening. Proceedings happening in Hebrew, Arabic, and the universal language of legal headaches. People petitioning the government, challenging decisions, engaging in a system that, while imperfect like every system on earth, clearly isn’t the cartoon version being sold to the world.

At some point, I had to pause and reassess my entire existence. Because if this is what apartheid looks like, then I am, without question, a cross between a pregnant horse and a whale, just roaming around Jerusalem defying both biology and common sense. It would almost be easier to accept that than to reconcile the gap between what people shout online and what actually exists on the ground.

The part that really breaks the illusion is how normal the diversity feels. Not staged, not forced, not packaged for tourists. Just there. Arabs, Christians, Jews moving through the same institutions, sometimes agreeing, often disagreeing, but fundamentally participating in the same civic space. It’s messy, it’s loud, it’s human, and it refuses to fit into the neat little categories that outrage depends on.

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None of this means everything is perfect. That’s a fantasy no serious person believes about any country. But the claim that this place operates as some rigid system of institutional segregation collapses the second you walk through these buildings and actually pay attention. It doesn’t survive contact with reality, which is probably why so many people prefer to argue about it from a safe distance.

There’s something almost impressive about the confidence it takes to describe a place you haven’t experienced with absolute certainty, especially when that description falls apart within minutes of being here. Entire narratives built on slogans that can’t withstand a simple tour. It would be funny if it weren’t taken so seriously.

So that was my day. I went to a library and a court, and somehow ended up in a full-blown existential comedy where reality keeps quietly dismantling loud, confident nonsense. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to get back to processing my new identity as a pregnant horse-whale hybrid living in a fully functioning society that refuses to behave the way it’s supposed to.

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