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Paul Jackson's avatar
Paul Jackson
1h

Perhaps you should have wandered into the West Bank.

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3 replies by Yonah E and others
Courtenay R's avatar
Courtenay R
1h

Maybe you could be a pregnant seahorse?? 😁 Seriously, that's how their reproduction works: the female seahorse lays her eggs in the male's pouch, so when they hatch, he gives "birth" to the babies.

And that's still less improbable than Israel being an apartheid state. 🙄

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