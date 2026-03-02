Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lyndal Wilson's avatar
Lyndal Wilson
2h

"The same political class that lectures Israel about restraint spent decades pretending Iran’s ideology was negotiable. They treated open calls for annihilation as cultural disagreement instead of strategic threat."

Ouch! Your insight cuts like a blade, Yonah. Unfortunately, Keir Starmer has shown that he is incapable of shame. His failure to prosecute the Pakistani grooming/rape gangs prior to entering politics, and his subsequent failure as Prime Minister to initiate a national inquiry into the abduction, rape, trafficking and death of British girls until public outrage became too furious to ignore, show that even your eloquence is unlikely to force him to change his spots.

But your work is vital in providing ammunition for those of us who have conversations with the unawakened. So thank you for all that you do.

Reply
Share
BRIAN PLAINER's avatar
BRIAN PLAINER
3h

I can never figure how a pure comparison can be drawn between Starmer & Chamberlain. Chamberlain, tragically, never had the precedent of appeasement as hindsight !

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture