(So Get Out.)

Welcome to the down-under edition of Western Civilization’s Final Cringe. Today’s story comes to you from the land of koalas, convicts, and kaleidoscopic collapse, where supporting Jewish emergency services now officially qualifies as a national security threat.

Yes, you heard right:

Australia has just revoked the visa of Hillel Fuld — an Israeli-American tech entrepreneur, Google advisor, father of five, and, most dangerously of all… Zionist.

Why? Because apparently, quoting the Torah and fundraising for ambulances in southern Israel might offend Australia’s “sensitive Islamic community” — many of whom were imported directly from Gaza without security checks, but hey, let’s not get racist, right?

Islamophobia Alert: Jew Tells Truth, Government Panics

According to Australia’s Minister for Sharia Integration, sorry, I meant Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke — Hillel Fuld was disqualified from entering Australia because of “Islamophobia rhetoric.”

Now, I know what you’re thinking.

Did he:

Call for violence? Nope.

Threaten Australians? Nope.

Organize a flotilla for Hamas? Definitely not.

Share icky Zionist ideas like… Jews have a right to live? Ding ding ding!

Apparently, Mr. Fuld once tweeted that radical Islamic ideology is incompatible with liberal Western values. Which is obviously hate speech — because in Australia, the only acceptable form of bigotry is toward Jews who love Israel.

Let’s be real: if Hillel had thrown in a line about how Jews secretly run the weather and called October 7 a “natural reaction,” Tony Burke would’ve handed him a key to the Sydney Opera House and booked him a TED Talk slot.

Francesca Albanese: Australia’s Favorite Terrorist Whisperer

Let’s talk hypocrisy so massive it needs its own passport stamp.

While Hillel Fuld — who builds tech and raises money for ambulances — gets barred at the border, Australia welcomes Francesca Albanese, the UN’s Special Envoy for “Why Jews Deserve It.”

This woman:

Justified Hamas terrorism

Blamed Israel for its own massacred civilians

Compared Gazan terrorists to WWII resistance heroes

Was condemned for antisemitism by the actual United Nations (which is like getting kicked out of Burning Man for smelling weird)

And Australia says: “Welcome aboard, Francesca! Here’s your speaking honorarium and vegan hummus plate.”

This isn’t foreign policy. This is a live-action Monty Python sketch written by Al Jazeera.

“Clean” Political Motives? Let’s Talk Timing”

Burke, ever the master of cowardice, made sure to announce Hillel’s visa cancellation:

After business hours

On a Friday

During Shabbat

Over a public holiday weekend

The official line: “We’re not targeting Jews.”

The actual move: Detonate an antisemitic policy grenade on Shabbat — ensuring Jews can’t respond for 24 hours unless they violate the very faith they’re being punished for. It’s not just cowardice. It’s weaponized timing. Bureaucratic pogroms, now with calendar coordination.

“We regret to inform you your visa has been denied. Also, your synagogue is now a Hamas Pride Outreach Center. Mazal Tov and enjoy your kosher silence.”

Dear Australian Jews: This Was the Line. It’s Over Now.

This wasn’t about a visa. It wasn’t about tweets. This was the state declaring your existence problematic. Your identity is now considered inflammatory rhetoric. Your love for Israel is now classified as a threat to public order.

Let me be blunt:

If you’re still living in Australia, you are participating in your own political extermination.

This is state-sanctioned antisemitism with a surfboard and a smile. A bloated bureaucracy of woke-sick appeasers trading away their Jewish citizens for 30 halal-certified votes in Burwood.

And guess what?

You’re not invited to the next multicultural picnic unless you show up in a keffiyeh holding a sign that says “Zionism = Racism.”

Time to Pack. Time to Run. Time to Roar.

You can stay.

You can pretend.

You can keep nodding politely while they shout “From the river to the sea” outside your kid’s Jewish day school.

Or…

You can LEAVE.

You can make Aliyah.

You can stop funding a government that just declared your faith a felony.

Israel isn’t perfect. But you know what it is?

Ours.

And unlike Australia, it doesn’t cancel Jews. It builds them.

Final Message to the Clown Car Down Under

To Tony Burke and the deep-state jellyfish you call a cabinet:

You just banned a Jew because he criticized jihadist ideology and loves his country.

You silenced a voice because he wouldn’t kiss the boots of Western decline.

You are not moral. You are not brave. You are not democratic.

You are the world’s first drag queen caliphate.

History will remember you not as peacemakers, but as the cartoonish henchmen of a collapsing empire—so desperate to appease death cults that you threw your own Jews under the bus, then let Hamas take the wheel.

Congratulations. Your legacy is sealed.

To My Brothers and Sisters Still There:

Aliyah isn’t just an option. It’s your declaration of war on cowardice.

Leave the land of flip-flops and moral flip-flops behind.

Come to the hills of Judea, where the air is free and Zionists don’t need visas.

We’re waiting.

And when you get here, we’ll build something so powerful and Jewish and eternal…

even Tony Burke’s grandchildren will have to study it in Arabic.