Lyndal Wilson
Jun 9

It is the early evening of Monday 9 June here in Sydney. After reading this article I searched Tony Burke's media cache as Minister for the Department of Home Affairs, and then the website of the Department itself: no official statement publicly available (that I can find) re the visa cancellation. So not only was Tony Burke in hiding from Australia's Jewish community with a late announcement on Friday, he was hiding from the broader Australian community as well. I can understand that. Australia's actions are shameful and perhaps Tony knows it, and somewhere, deep down, is an instinct to keep it hidden. Which is what the Nazis did with the death camps in the Second World War.

One suggestion is to promote an indirect avenue for Australians to donate to Magad David Adom. Early in Israel's response to Hamas's graphic declaration of war on 7 October some Labor members of the Australian Government called for a ban on donations to Israel. Thankfully that suggestion was not enacted, but anyway just for safety's sake I channeled donations for surveillance drones via a charity in the United States. Please find a way to support MDA in spite of the Australian Government!

As for our Jewish community leaving. Whew! That would really put the lights out here. Tony Burke may not understand that the Jews are a light unto the nations, but this little elderly non-Jew knows it, and the thought of living in a place where no one is lighting sabbath candles seems like the end of the world. It brings tears to my eyes. Please tell me, what are some of the things I can do to keep the light here?

Mary F Holley
Jun 8

We American Christians cannot rely on our government to protect our Jews. Political tides come and go. A kosher fish has to have fins and scales. It can't drift with the tides. It has to know where it's going and be tough enough to take some punches. Resistance against 2025 Leftist Nazis needs to know where it is going and be tough enough to take some punches.

