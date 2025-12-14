Subscribe

This is not a metaphor.

This is not rhetorical flourish.

This is not “heightened language.”

This is a survival instruction.

Eleven Jews were murdered lighting a menorah on a public beach in Australia.

Explosives were found.

A Chabad rabbi was executed for being visibly Jewish.

Police called it terrorism.

And if your instinct right now is to soften the language, slow the conclusion, or wait for a panel discussion—you are already behind the blood curve.

This Is What Collapse Looks Like — Right Before Jews Die

It never starts with camps.

It starts with slogans.

Then tolerance for hatred.

Then moral equivalence.

Then armed men decide Jews are fair game.

Australia didn’t “fail suddenly.”

It failed incrementally:

Universities mainstreamed anti-Zionist hate

Media laundered Islamist narratives

Politicians begged for calm while Jews were told to keep their heads down

Police protected marches calling for Jewish death—but not Jewish holidays

And now the inevitable has arrived.

Public Jewish life has become a target.

That is the line.

Once crossed, it never uncrosses.

Stop Lying to Yourselves

This was not “random.”

This was not “lone wolf.”

This was not “un-Australian.”

You don’t show up to a Hanukkah celebration with guns and IEDs unless Jews have already been ideologically dehumanized.

You don’t murder Jews in daylight unless you believe the system will hesitate to fully defend them.

And hesitation is all it takes.

Sympathy Is Worthless. Condolences Are Coffins.

Every Western government knows how to issue statements.

Every one of them promises “never again” after the bodies are counted.

But here is the rule history never breaks:

When Jews are murdered and the country responds with words instead of force, the Jews must leave.

France proved it.

Belgium proved it.

Britain proved it.

Australia has now joined the list.

Israel Is Not Optional Anymore

This is the lie diaspora Jews were sold for decades:

“You’re safe here. Israel is just identity.”

That lie is now buried with a rabbi on Bondi Beach.

Israel is not perfect.

Israel is not polite.

Israel is not neutral.

Israel fights back.

And that is the only thing that has ever saved Jews.

Get. The. Hell. Out.

If you are Jewish in Australia and you are still debating this, ask yourself one question:

What level of Jewish blood convinces you?

One rabbi?

One family?

One synagogue?

One school?

History does not give extra credit for staying longer.

It only records who left in time—and who didn’t.

Am Yisrael Chai.

But only if we stop pretending the warning shots aren’t aimed at us.

