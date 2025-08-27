Subscribe

Picture this: the Sydney Cricket Ground, packed to the rafters, but instead of a rugby final, it’s the main event of the century. In the red corner, wearing sweat-stained suits and confused expressions, Australia’s unholy trinity of idiocy—Anthony “Wombat Wobbler” Albanese, Tony “Nonsense!” Burke, and Penny “Soy Latte Samurai” Wong. In the blue corner, …