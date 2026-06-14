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Herman Segal's avatar
Herman Segal
22m

I disagree. 1. Are u following what’s going on in Iran??? Apparently,

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1 reply by Yonah E
Drinda Pennini's avatar
Drinda Pennini
1m

The unfortunate fact is the Iranians lie, and have absolutely no intention of honoring this agreement. Trump should have bombed Kharg Island and obliterated their oil fields so they can no longer fund terrorism. Very disappointing that our president was hoodwinked by this evil regime!

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