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The murdering bastards in Iran are getting ready to shoot more rockets at us, and I am beyond furious. I am sick of the lies. I am sick of the excuses. I am sick of the endless parade of experts, diplomats, analysts, and politicians who have spent decades getting everything wrong while ordinary Israelis are expected to live with the consequences.

Donald Trump has screwed this up royally. I do not care how many press conferences, photo opportunities, handshakes, or grand announcements come out of Washington. Reality matters more than headlines. Reality is that the Iranian regime has spent decades funding terrorism, spreading chaos, arming proxies, threatening Israel, threatening America, and poisoning the region. Yet somehow we are still supposed to pretend that one more deal, one more negotiation, or one more round of diplomatic theater is going to transform fanatics into responsible partners.

Enough.

Enough with the fantasy.

Enough with the delusion.

Enough with the endless addiction to failed policies that are repackaged every few years and sold as some brilliant new breakthrough.

How many times are people supposed to fall for the same nonsense?

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How many rockets?

How many threats?

How many terror groups?

How many broken promises?

How many years of evidence does it take before people stop pretending that reality is something other than what it is?

I am tired of hearing lectures about restraint from people whose children are not sprinting to bomb shelters. I am tired of hearing lectures about proportionality from people who do not spend their lives under threat. I am tired of hearing politicians speak as though Israel exists in some alternate universe where every nation on earth gets the right to defend itself except the Jewish state.

Israel’s actions in Lebanon were justified. Israel has the right to protect its citizens. Iran has no right to turn Lebanon into a launching pad for its ambitions. Iran has no right to build terrorist armies on Israel’s borders. Iran has no right to arm proxies, fund extremists, threaten civilians, and then demand immunity from the consequences of its actions.

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The hypocrisy is staggering.

When terrorists attack Israel, the world asks for restraint.

When Israel responds, the world demands restraint.

When terrorists rearm, the world demands restraint.

When Israel warns about the threat, the world demands restraint.

Apparently the only people who are never expected to show restraint are the people launching rockets.

What a joke.

What an absolutely ridiculous standard.

And spare me the speeches about peace. Everybody loves peace in theory. The problem is that peace requires both sides to want it. Peace is not created by pretending evil does not exist. Peace is not created by rewarding aggression. Peace is not created by treating every conflict as though the arsonist and the firefighter share equal responsibility for the fire.

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I am tired of the double standards.

I am tired of the moral confusion.

I am tired of the selective outrage.

I am tired of watching people condemn defensive actions more passionately than the threats that made them necessary.

And I am especially tired of politicians who speak confidently about risks they will never personally face. Donald Trump’s family is not running to bomb shelters. His grandchildren are not being awakened by sirens. His neighborhood is not being targeted by Iranian proxies.

Israelis live with those realities.

Every.

Single.

Day.

Trump says Israel has the right to defend itself, “but.”

That word tells the whole story.

There is always a “but.”

There is always a condition.

There is always an exception.

There is always another reason why Israel should wait, hesitate, absorb another attack, tolerate another threat, and trust another promise.

Enough.

The people demanding endless patience are rarely the people paying the price for it.

The people demanding endless restraint are rarely the people living under the threat.

The people demanding endless concessions are rarely the people expected to make them.

I am sick of it.

I am sick of the weakness.

I am sick of the excuses.

I am sick of the failed theories.

And I am sick of watching the same failed ideas recycled over and over again while ordinary people are expected to pretend that this time, somehow, the outcome will be different.

That is not strategy.

That is not wisdom.

That is not peace.

That is wishful thinking dressed up as foreign policy.

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