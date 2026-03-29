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FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
3h

The story is the covenant between the Jews of Israel and their G-d.

A rabbi's telling of these miracles, compliments of Karen Hunt, Break Free Substack:

https://khmezek.substack.com/p/we-live-in-a-time-of-miracles?utm_source=podcast-email&publication_id=258694&post_id=191335567&utm_campaign=email-play-on-substack&utm_content=watch_now_button&r=fg4lv&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

Am Yisrael Chai!

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Darija's avatar
Darija
1h

I noticed something, what're pretty rare for most of other nations are pretty often for old, natural, healthy nations like Yishraeli, capability for post trauma growth.

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