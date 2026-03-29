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So now we arrive at the part BBC and its resident oracle Jeremy Bowen simply cannot process, because it doesn’t fit neatly into their sterile, cynical worldview where everything is reduced to power charts and pessimistic forecasts. They look at Israel and see a “conflict.” They look at America and see “risk.” What they refuse to see, or perhaps are incapable of seeing, is something far more profound unfolding in real time.

Because what is happening in Israel right now cannot be explained purely through their tired frameworks. You can call it military capability, you can call it technological superiority, you can cite systems and strategy all day long, but at some point you have to confront the sheer improbability of it all. Missiles launched with the intent to destroy, intercepted again and again in the sky, lives preserved in moments where, statistically, they should not be. You can stack data, build models, and write reports, but eventually the question stares back at you: what other nation in history has faced this level of sustained threat and responded with this level of protection?

This is where the story breaks out of Bowen’s narrow lens and becomes something much bigger. Israel is not just surviving. It is being sustained in a way that feels almost defiant of the rules everyone else insists must apply. The systems work, yes. The soldiers are extraordinary, yes. The alliance with the United States is powerful beyond measure, yes. But there is also something else, something older, something that predates every analyst, every newsroom, every so-called expert who now tries to narrate this moment as if it were just another geopolitical episode.

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The idea that the God of Israel watches over His people is not some poetic afterthought. It is the core of a story that has survived exile, persecution, destruction, and return. A people scattered and brought back. A language revived. A land rebuilt. And now, in the face of enemies who openly declare their desire to erase it, a nation that not only endures but advances, protects, innovates, and stands with a clarity that confuses those who expected it to fold.

And this is what truly irritates the BBC’s tone. Because how do you report on a story that refuses to behave like all the others? How do you explain a country that is attacked relentlessly and yet continues to thrive, to grow, to defend itself with precision while minimizing harm to its own civilians in ways that border on the extraordinary? It’s much easier to default to cynicism, to reduce everything to “escalation” and “risk,” than to admit that something remarkable is happening.

Israel is not just a state. It is, in many ways, the most unlikely and compelling story in modern history. A tiny nation, surrounded, targeted, scrutinized more than any other, and yet leading in technology, security, resilience, and yes, in spirit. There is a reason people across the world, even those far removed from the region, feel something when they look at Israel. It is not just politics. It is something deeper, something that resonates with the idea of purpose, of continuity, of a people bound to a land and a destiny that refuses to be broken.

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And the United States standing alongside Israel in this moment is not some reckless gamble, as Bowen would have you believe. It is alignment with a reality that has been building for decades. It is the recognition that strength, when applied with clarity, can reshape a region that has been held hostage by fear and extremism. It is the understanding that supporting Israel is not just strategic, it is moral.

So while the BBC writes its anxious forecasts and clings to its narratives of inevitable failure, something else is happening on the ground and in the skies above Israel. Interceptions that save lives. Communities that continue to function under pressure. A nation that refuses to be defined by its enemies. You can call it defense systems, you can call it alliance power, you can call it resilience. Or you can acknowledge what generations before have always known, even if modern commentators are uncomfortable saying it out loud.

This story is not one of decline. It is one of endurance, of protection, and of a future being secured in real time. And for all the noise, all the criticism, all the attempts to frame it otherwise, Israel stands as something far more powerful than the BBC’s narrative allows: a living, unfolding testament to a relationship between a people and their land that no amount of analysis has ever been able to fully explain away.

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