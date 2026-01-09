Belgium, you sanctimonious paper-pushing moral impostor, who exactly do you think you are? A minor European bureaucracy with delusions of grandeur, acting like the world’s ethics department while you can’t even keep your own historical record from screaming.

You deny consular services to your own Jewish citizens because they live in Judea and Samaria. Let that rot in your mouth for a second. You’re not “upholding international law.” You’re punishing Jews for living where Jews have lived since before Belgium was a glimmer in some medieval accountant’s eye. You’re telling Jewish citizens their rights come with a geographic obedience test, and you’re doing it with that classic European trick: cruelty without raised voices.

You want to talk law? Fine. Occupation requires a displaced sovereign. There was no Palestinian sovereign in 1967. Jordan’s annexation was illegal and widely unrecognized. Israel took the territory from an unlawful occupier in a defensive war. That alone makes your “occupied” sermon legally flimsy. Jewish rights aren’t folklore either, they’re anchored in the post–World War I legal architecture: San Remo, the League of Nations Mandate, and preserved through Article 80 of the UN Charter. The Green Line was a ceasefire line, not a border. Oslo created negotiated governance. Even if you tried to jam this into occupation law, Geneva bans forcible transfer, not Jews choosing to live in their ancestral homeland. Your argument isn’t “international law.” It’s political fashion wearing a judge’s robe.

And here’s the part that makes your performance grotesque: Belgium’s hands are not clean. Belgium’s institutions were not innocent bystanders during the Holocaust. Belgium helped make the machinery work: registries, roundups, transit, trains. Jewish names processed like inventory. Over 25,000 Jews deported and murdered. Belgium took decades to even admit it, and now it stands there with a straight face telling Jews, in 2026, that paperwork can decide whether Jews deserve protection.

That’s the pattern. Then it was “procedure.” Now it’s “policy.” Same instinct: Jews are a problem to be managed.

So no, Belgium does not get to cosplay as a human-rights oracle while selectively stripping rights from Jews. No, Belgium does not get to preach “never again” while practicing “not like that” in real time. No, Belgium does not get to hide behind legal jargon while applying standards to Israel that it does not apply consistently anywhere else. That isn’t principle. That’s bias.

If Belgium wants to take a “moral stand,” start with honesty. Say it plainly: “We are pressuring Jews because Jewish sovereignty and Jewish presence in Jewish history makes us uncomfortable.” At least that would be truthful. The current act, “it’s complicated, it’s jurisdiction,” is cowardice padded with legal buzzwords.

Here’s what Belgium needs to hear, clean and sharp: you are not intimidating Israel. You are embarrassing yourselves. You’re not defending law. You’re hollowing it out and using it like a club. And every time you treat Jewish citizens as conditional humans based on address, you prove the lesson wasn’t learned. You just learned how to do discrimination in a quieter voice.

Belgium can keep its stamps. Jews have seen where stamps lead when the people holding them decide Jews are an exception.