Robert Goldman
6h

The thing about Belgium, is it is now the Islamic State of Belgium. The only Jews left in Belgium are the guys working in the diamond district and their families and they're leaving quickly. To where ?probably Brooklyn or elsewhere but they're leaving and they're taking their money with them taking the business. Sooner or later Belgium will feel the hit. But I hope that hit is right to their throat.

Jacob Villeneuve
4h

Belgium as occupiers & colonist in Congo had a method of controlling the indigegious male population. By cutting one of their arms! they gave a choice, short sleeve or long sleeve? Today the population in Belgium are alcoholics & heavy smokers. At least it was then when I was living in Amsterdam as a Diamond broker in the early 90's!

