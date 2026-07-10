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Nonu TuiSamoa's avatar
Nonu TuiSamoa
6h

I truly love this. I am emotional too. Warmest Aloha from Samoa, South Pacific.

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Nancy F's avatar
Nancy F
7h

Thank you for the heart felt post. Shabbat shalom dear brother

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