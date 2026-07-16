Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

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Nancy F's avatar
Nancy F
4h

I love your prose poems. Thank you

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
5h

How I wish Yonah that you started writing about the Israel you love before I came to Israel. I visited Jerusalem twice with tour guides, but never was this street mentioned, and I might have walked on it without knowing. You need to put your wonderful writing into a book, so people can experience the real Israel. I realize that I missed so much, but at least your words put me back in Israel to get a better perspective.

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