Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

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Hanan Kevich's avatar
Hanan Kevich
2h

What do you mean “it ended where it began”?

This is only the beginning! Have a great millennia!

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Jezett's avatar
Jezett
33m

A glorious land, given by a glorious God!

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