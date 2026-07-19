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I wish I could bottle the first breath of air after Havdalah.

Not the wine.

Not the spices.

The air.

Because it carries something that cannot be explained.

Shabbat has just departed, but it hasn’t really left. It lingers in the valleys, clings to the stone walls, settles gently over the vineyards and olive groves. The Judean Hills seem reluctant to let it go, as though the mountains themselves are asking Heaven for just one more hour.

I walked outside tonight, and the world had become impossibly quiet.

The kind of quiet that cities have forgotten.

No sirens.

No traffic.

No endless rush to be somewhere else.

Only the soft rustle of the wind weaving through ancient olive trees and the distant glow of homes scattered across the hillsides like little stars that had decided to settle on the earth.

Every light was a Jewish home.

I couldn’t stop looking.

Somewhere behind one of those windows a grandfather was telling a story. Somewhere else children were still laughing because bedtime had been delayed just a little longer. A young couple lingered over the last piece of challah. A baby slept in a cradle while generations of prayers seemed to hover above the room.

Nothing spectacular.

Everything sacred.

That is the miracle of this land.

People imagine redemption arrives with thunder.

Sometimes it arrives as warm light spilling from the windows of a stone house in Judea.

As I stood there, I realized these hills have spent thousands of years waiting for this ordinary beauty.

Not for kings.

Not for politicians.

Not for cameras.

For Jewish life.

For Hebrew songs drifting through open windows.

For children whose first words are spoken in the language of Isaiah.

For vineyards planted by hands that never stopped believing they would return.

For the smell of chicken soup floating through cool evening air.

For Havdalah candles reflected in the windows of homes built on the same ridges where shepherds once watched their flocks beneath an endless sky.

People often speak about the Land of Israel as though it belongs to the Jewish people.

Standing here tonight, I wondered whether the opposite is true.

Perhaps we belong to the land.



Perhaps these hills have been shaping us since Abraham first climbed them, teaching us patience, resilience, faith, and hope.

Because these mountains know something we so easily forget.

Everything temporary eventually disappears.

Empires disappear.

Borders disappear.

Flags disappear.

The hills remain.

They watched Abraham walk beneath these stars.

They heard David sing to his sheep before he ever wore a crown.

They watched Jeremiah weep.

They watched the fires of destruction.

They watched the long silence of exile.

And every single evening, without fail, they turned toward the horizon as though expecting familiar footsteps.

Tonight those footsteps have returned.

Not as conquerors.

As children coming home.

There is a strange tenderness in Motzaei Shabbat.

It is the moment when holiness does not vanish. It quietly slips into the week ahead. Into tomorrow’s conversations. Into the vineyards. Into the classrooms. Into the soldiers standing watch. Into the farmers turning the soil. Into the laughter of children racing through these hills.

Shabbat ends.

Its spirit doesn’t.

As I stood beneath a sky overflowing with stars, I found myself wondering how many generations dreamed of one ordinary Saturday night like this.

Not victory.

Not wealth.

Not power.

Just this.

A Jewish family standing on a porch in Judea after Havdalah.

The smell of rosemary carried on the evening breeze.

The hills wrapped in silver moonlight.

The Hebrew language filling the valleys once again.

The quiet certainty that after thousands of years of wandering, the greatest Jewish love story ever written did not end in exile.

It ended exactly where it began.

Here.

In the Judean Hills.

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