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hinda rosenberg's avatar
hinda rosenberg
8h

This is an excellent summarization of the whole situation. Thanks for writing

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Dayna Albert's avatar
Dayna Albert
8h

Why not name this person? They should not be gifted immunity from the harm they do to Jews worldwide.

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