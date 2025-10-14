Bibi Couldn’t Stop Laughing — The Clown Summit of Cairo Just Became a Comedy Special
Picture it: Cairo, 2025. The “Peace Summit.” More like The Gathering of Global Goofs: Sponsored by Delusion and Hummus. Egypt rolls out the red carpet like they’re hosting the Grammys, except the headliner is Nobody Who Matters. They’ve invited everyone except Israel—the only country actually in the war. It’s like throwing a surprise party for someone a…
