BIBI SAVED ISRAEL SO SHUT THE HELL UP
Let me say this slowly for the self-righteous Tel Aviv elites, the bitter losers of failed peace processes, and the foreign-funded anarchists who still believe they’re the moral compass of the universe:
You don’t put your greatest wartime leader on trial while the nation is still under fire.
You thank him. You honor him. You beg for his forgiveness for ev…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.