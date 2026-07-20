Voice of Zion

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Sarcastic Old Goat News's avatar
Sarcastic Old Goat News
6h

I suspect the people who should learn from this don't have to intellectual capacity to learn. Many of today's high school and university graduates are DEI morons. I would apologize, but anyone who would be offended probably can't read anyway. Another good post, Yonah.

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
7h

You always speak with such clarity, common sense and logic. If only everyone followed your example!

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