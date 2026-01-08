I am a Jew.

Not the sanitized museum exhibit version.

Not the polite dinner-party Jew.

I am the Jew you blame when your world collapses and you’re too cowardly to look in a mirror.

Your favorite scapegoat.

Your emotional landfill.

Your ancient hobby.

Let’s run it in order, since you keep pretending this hatred just magically appeared on Twitter last year.

Egypt.

Slavery. Chains. Forced labor.

State-sanctioned infanticide.

Jewish babies thrown into rivers because we multiplied too much.

We were enslaved not for rebellion, not for conquest, but for existing successfully.

The first solution to the “Jewish problem” was murder.

You’ve been remarkably consistent.

We escaped.

That pissed you off forever.

Assyria. Babylon. Persia.

Empires roll in. Jews get deported.

Land stolen. Sovereignty erased.

We’re told history is over for us now. Again.

Empires rot and collapse. Jews survive and remember.

You hate memory. Jews are inconvenient that way.

Rome.

Jerusalem burned. Temple destroyed.

Not conquest. Erasure.

Rename the land. Scatter the people. Break Jewish continuity so thoroughly that the world forgets we were ever there.

Didn’t work.

That failure echoes loudly.

Christian Europe.

Now the hatred gets holy.

We’re blamed for killing a god we don’t worship, recognize, or claim.

Two thousand years of sermons training children to hate Jews before they can read.

You baptized hatred and called it theology.

Then pretended to be shocked by pogroms.

Islamic rule.

Tolerance, but only if humiliated.

Protection, but only if submissive.

Second-class citizenship as divine law.

Live quietly. Bow often. Pay extra.

Jews mastered survival under pressure.

You resented that too.

Medieval Europe.

Expelled from England.

Expelled from France.

Expelled from Spain in 1492 after building its economy, medicine, science, and trade.

Homes seized. Wealth stolen.

Then blamed for the economic collapse after you robbed us.

Blood libels.

Poisoned wells.

Ritual murder fantasies that say more about you than us.

Every plague needs a Jew.

Every debt needs a Jew.

Every failure needs a Jew.

Eastern Europe.

Pogroms. Rape. Slaughter.

Entire Jewish towns wiped out while neighbors looted furniture and congratulated themselves for being “good Christians.”

Jews flee Lithuania and Poland.

Some escape.

Many don’t.

Apparently dying wasn’t enough. You wanted enthusiasm.

France, 1894.

A Jewish officer accused of treason because he is Jewish.

Evidence forged. Truth irrelevant.

The mob needs a Jew to scream at so it can feel united.

Russia, early 1900s.

Now I am the Jew who “runs capitalism.”

Also the Jew who “created communism.”

Also the Jew who “started the Bolshevik Revolution.”

Then I am the Jew Stalin imprisons, starves, exiles, and murders.

Let’s slow this down because this is where logic completely dies.

The Jew supposedly controls communism

and is also annihilated by it.

You don’t hate Jews for logic.

You hate Jews because hatred needs no coherence.

Germany, 1933–1945.

Now the industrial phase.

Six million murdered.

Not riots. Not chaos.

Trains. Schedules. Gas chambers. Ash.

Auschwitz.

Treblinka.

Children burned. Mothers starved. Fathers worked to death.

Europe didn’t “not know.”

Europe knew and waited for it to be over.

Then you said the magic words.

“Never again.”

And immediately added,

“But stop talking about it.”

1948.

The crime you will never forgive.

Jews decide to define their own destiny.

A land. A revived language.

Survivors with numbers burned into their arms and nowhere else to go.

For this, you lose your mind.

Immediately attacked.

Lose wars? Jews are monsters.

Win wars? Jews are monsters.

Exist? Jews are monsters.

Arab lands.

Nearly a million Jews expelled.

Ethnically cleansed. Assets stolen. History erased.

No UN agencies.

No marches.

No righteous outrage.

Just silence and stolen property.

Late 20th century to now.

Now I am the Jew who owns the banks.

The Jew who controls the media.

The Jew who runs governments.

Simultaneously weak, cowardly, parasitic, and all-powerful.

You repeat this nonsense like it’s scripture.

October 7.

Mass murder.

Rape.

Burning families alive.

Babies kidnapped. Grandmothers dragged into Gaza.

And like clockwork,

the Jew is on trial.

Again, I must explain myself.

Again, my dead are inconvenient.

Again, my survival is framed as aggression.

So let me ask you without softness, without civility, without pretending you deserve either.

What do you want from me?

I was enslaved in Egypt.

Exiled by empires.

Blamed by religions.

Expelled from continents.

Slaughtered in Europe.

Gassed while the world watched.

And attacked for refusing to vanish afterward.

Conversion? Tried coexistence. You killed us.

Assimilation? Tried that. You killed us.

Exile? Been there.

Death? You spent centuries perfecting it.

The truth you cannot stand is this:

You hate Jews because Jews are proof.

Proof that identity survives pressure.

Proof that memory outlives empire.

Proof that a people can be battered for four thousand years and still stand upright and say no.

I am the Jew you blamed at the beginning.

The Jew you tried to erase in the middle.

The Jew who is still here at the end.

Still loud.

Still furious.

Still alive.

And I will not apologize for surviving.