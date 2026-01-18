Don’t cry for me, Jerusalem

The truth is I never left you

I just briefly pretended you were a European guilt project

To make Western activists feel important

It begins, as all respectable lies do, with a chorus of well-fed students swaying gently in the breeze, singing solemnly about oppression while checking Uber prices. They are standing on land that has been conquered, lost, reconquered, renamed, unrenamed, salted, resettled, depopulated, repopulated, taxed, untaxed, invaded, liberated, burned, prayed over, cried over, and fought over for roughly three thousand years. This detail will not appear in the song. It ruins the choreography.

The melody is familiar. It is always familiar. History, rewritten as musical theater, with the Jews cast as the villainous understudy who accidentally stayed on stage too long. Cue the soloist, wrapped in a scarf purchased twelve minutes earlier, singing about stolen land in a language that did not exist until the 20th century, standing in front of stones laid down before her ancestors discovered agriculture.

The crowd weeps. Or pretends to. It is hard to tell. They have been told weeping is the correct response.

Somewhere offstage, Israel exists. Annoyingly. Persistently. Like a historical fact that refuses to be canceled. It ruins the entire production by existing between acts.

Israel is supposed to be a metaphor. A symbol. A case study. A warning. It is not supposed to be a country with traffic, sarcasm, bureaucracy, bad coffee, incredible coffee, weddings that go on too long, funerals that arrive too early, and an army staffed by kids who still live with their parents. This is deeply inconvenient to the narrative. Empires are easier to hate than people who argue about parking.

The activists sing louder.

They tell us Israel is a colonial project, which is fascinating because the Jews apparently colonized the only place on Earth where their grandparents are buried, their prayers are pointed, their language resurrected itself out of liturgical stubbornness, and their holidays come with weather forecasts instead of metaphors. It is the only colonization in history where the colonizers dug up their own ruins and said, wait, we’ve been here before.

The activists do not like this subplot.

They prefer the version where history began in 1948, paused conveniently during the Roman expulsions, Ottoman tax records, British mandates, Arab pogroms, UN votes, rejected partitions, regional wars, and repeated offers of statehood that were declined because saying no felt more powerful than building something. This is not denial. This is curation. Museums do it all the time.

In the chorus, Israel is a monster. In the footnotes, Israel is a refugee camp with a flag.

The song swells. Someone shouts about apartheid while standing in a country where they can be arrested for saying the wrong pronoun but somehow feel morally qualified to lecture a Middle Eastern democracy with Arab judges, Arab parliamentarians, Arab doctors, Arab journalists, and Arab Supreme Court justices. This contradiction is waved away with interpretive dance.

Then comes the bridge. This is where nuance goes to die.

Israel is accused of crimes that would require a level of coordination and competence no government has ever possessed. Genocide that somehow results in population growth. Ethnic cleansing conducted with warning texts, evacuation routes, humanitarian corridors, and an enemy that hides behind civilians like a theater prop. The activists nod gravely. This is the part where they feel brave.

Offstage, actual genocides wait patiently for attention. They will not be called back.

The final verse hits. The activists demand Israel cease to exist politely, as if dissolving a country is like returning a sweater that no longer fits the season. The Jews are asked to be grateful for the lesson. They are told resistance is violent, self-defense is aggression, survival is provocative.

Israel, meanwhile, keeps living. Rude. It keeps inventing things. It keeps absorbing refugees nobody else wants. It keeps burying its dead and sending its kids back to school. It keeps being uncooperative with the script.

The curtain falls. Applause. Likes. Shares. A sense of moral accomplishment spreads through the crowd like perfume. Someone posts a selfie with the caption history will remember this. History, which has already seen this show before, checks its watch and sighs.

And Israel remains. Not because it won an argument. Not because it sang the loudest. But because it is real, and reality is deeply resistant to parody written by people who think land acknowledgments are a form of governance.

The activists will return for another performance next week. New signs. Same melody. Same confidence. Same historical amnesia with better lighting.

Israel will still be there. Not crying. Not apologizing. Not auditioning for approval.

Still alive. Still annoying. Still refusing to exit the stage.

And that, more than any argument, is what drives them insane.