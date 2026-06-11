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For generations, American Jews believed they had finally found permanent security.

They prospered.

They succeeded.

They built communities of extraordinary strength and influence.

They helped build America into one of the greatest nations on earth.

And for a time, many convinced themselves that history had changed.

Many convinced themselves that the old warnings no longer applied.

Many convinced themselves that the forces that had repeatedly turned against Jews throughout history had somehow disappeared.

History has a cruel habit of punishing that assumption.

Today, warning lights are flashing across the political landscape.

Many refuse to see them.

Others see them and explain them away.

Still others see them clearly but are too emotionally invested in old political loyalties to admit what is happening.

The victory of Graham Platner is not the cause of this crisis.

It is a symptom of it.

A warning flare.

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A glimpse into a deeper transformation occurring inside parts of the Democratic Party.

The issue is not disagreement with a specific Israeli government.

Israelis disagree with their governments every day.

The issue is not policy.

The issue is obsession.

The issue is hostility.

The issue is the emergence of a movement that increasingly treats the world’s only Jewish state as uniquely illegitimate.

The issue is a movement that has become comfortable applying standards to Israel that it applies to no other nation on earth.

The issue is a movement where accusations of “genocide” are thrown around casually while actual genocidal regimes receive comparatively little attention.

The issue is a movement where some activists appear more outraged by Israeli self-defense than by the terrorists who initiate wars.

The issue is a movement where Jewish nationalism is treated as uniquely suspect while every other nationalism is celebrated, excused, or defended.

And the issue is that too many people are pretending not to notice.

For years, Jewish Democrats were told not to worry.

For years, they were assured that anti-Zionism had nothing to do with antisemitism.

For years, they were told that the hostility directed toward Israel would remain confined to a small fringe.

That fringe is no longer fringe.

The slogans have moved into the mainstream.

The hostility has moved into the mainstream.

The double standards have moved into the mainstream.

The moral confusion has moved into the mainstream.

And many of the people who once claimed to be champions against prejudice now appear incapable of recognizing antisemitism when it arrives wrapped in fashionable political language.

The contradiction is impossible to ignore.

A movement that claims to defend minorities increasingly singles out the world’s only Jewish state.

A movement that claims to oppose hatred increasingly tolerates hatred when Jews are the target.

A movement that claims to fight oppression increasingly excuses movements whose stated goal is the destruction of Israel.

Reality has been turned upside down.

Terrorists become revolutionaries.

Murderers become activists.

Democracies become villains.

The victims become the accused.

The accused become the heroes.

And anyone who objects is told to remain silent.

No.

Absolutely not.

The Jewish people have seen this movie before.

The characters change.

The slogans change.

The language changes.

The excuses change.

But the pattern remains disturbingly familiar.

The lesson of Jewish history is not paranoia.

The lesson is vigilance.

The lesson is recognizing danger before it becomes undeniable.

The lesson is understanding that hostility rarely announces itself honestly at the beginning.

It arrives disguised as something else.

It arrives wearing moral language.

It arrives wrapped in political virtue.

It arrives demanding that Jews surrender their identity, their history, their confidence, and eventually their right to defend themselves.

But there is an even deeper truth.

Israel does not exist because of the United Nations.

Israel does not exist because of international approval.

Israel does not exist because of media narratives.

Israel does not exist because foreign governments permit it to exist.

The Jewish connection to the Land of Israel long predates every modern political movement, every international institution, and every contemporary ideological fashion.

For religious Jews, the bond between the Jewish people and the Land of Israel is rooted in the Torah, in Jewish memory, in Jewish prayer, and in thousands of years of continuous longing and attachment.

For two thousand years Jews prayed toward Jerusalem.

For two thousand years Jews ended the Passover Seder with the words, “Next year in Jerusalem.”

For two thousand years Jews refused to forget who they were and where they came from.

Against every empire.

Against every exile.

Against every persecution.

Against every prediction.

The Jewish people returned.

That is one of the most extraordinary stories in human history.

And it carries with it a profound responsibility.

Because the existence of Israel is not merely a political fact.

It is the center of modern Jewish life.

It is the one place on earth where Jewish history, Jewish sovereignty, Jewish language, Jewish culture, and Jewish destiny converge.

It is the place where Jews determine their own future.

Not as a tolerated minority.

Not as guests.

Not as petitioners.

But as a free people in their ancestral homeland.

That reality should matter.

Especially now.

Because while many American Jews continue to thrive and contribute to American society, they must honestly assess the direction of the culture around them.

They must ask difficult questions.

What happens if today’s fringe becomes tomorrow’s leadership?

What happens if hostility toward Zionism becomes a requirement for political acceptance?

What happens if support for Israel becomes increasingly unacceptable within influential institutions?

What happens if the next generation inherits a culture that views Jewish self-determination as uniquely illegitimate?

These are not comfortable questions.

But history rarely rewards people for avoiding uncomfortable questions.

The Jewish people spent two thousand years dreaming of returning home.

This generation is the first in nearly two thousand years with the ability to do so freely.

That reality should not be taken for granted.

Every Jew must make their own decision.

Every family must weigh its own circumstances.

But no Jew should ignore the significance of the moment.

No Jew should assume that history has ended.

No Jew should assume that warning signs can be ignored indefinitely.

The gates of Zion stand open.

The Jewish homeland exists.

The Jewish people have returned.

The question facing our generation is not whether that miracle occurred.

The question is whether we understand its significance.

History is moving.

The world is changing.

The warning lights are flashing.

And every Jew must decide what comes next.

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