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Paul B. Cohen's avatar
Paul B. Cohen
4hEdited

In 1979 i was traveling on a bus heading south to the Sinai. Directly behind me sat an American Jew and an Israeli soldier. I could hear their conversation, but one exchange in particular i will never forget.

The Israeli asked the American if he was planning to make Aliyah. The American replied that believed he could be of more help to Israel by getting his law degree and being successful in America.

The Israeli then asked, “what if there is persecution like in Germany?”

The American, without hesitation, answered, “oh, that will never happen.”

And I instantly knew, without a doubt, that it would happen.

I’ve watched things develop ever since. I had no idea it would take this long.

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Carol Lee's avatar
Carol Lee
5h

All true, but I missed what the solution is?

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