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There are points in history when language itself starts to fail, when words are either abused into meaninglessness or handled so carelessly that they flatten distinctions that must never be flattened. October 7 was one of those moments, not only because of what happened on that day, but because of how quickly the world began to mislabel it, distort it, weaponize it, and in some cases, erase it. Over 1,200 Jews were murdered in a single day, families executed in their homes, entire communities destroyed, civilians hunted, burned, kidnapped, and paraded. It was the largest mass killing of Jews in one day since the Holocaust, and even that sentence must be handled with precision, because what happened in Europe between 1939 and 1945 was not simply a massacre, it was something categorically different in structure, scale, and intention, and confusing those differences does not honor the dead, it diminishes them.

The Holocaust was the product of a modern, industrial state turning its full bureaucratic, scientific, and logistical capacity toward extermination, orchestrated under the ideology of Adolf Hitler and implemented through a system that included census data, ghettos, deportations, forced labor, and ultimately extermination camps designed for efficiency in death; six million Jews were not just killed, they were processed, catalogued, and erased through a machine that treated human beings as inventory. Historians have documented that Nazi Germany and its collaborators murdered approximately two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population, and in places like Poland, that number reached over 90 percent. This was not chaos. It was order. It was not rage. It was policy. That is what makes the Holocaust historically singular, and why survivors like Elie Wiesel insisted that memory must be exact, because imprecision becomes a form of forgetting.

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October 7 was not that system, but anyone pretending that makes it less dangerous is either naïve or dishonest. What occurred was not industrialized genocide, it was intimate, chaotic, face-to-face slaughter, carried out not in secrecy but in celebration, recorded and broadcast by the perpetrators themselves, who broke into homes, murdered parents in front of their children, burned entire families alive, abducted civilians into tunnels, and treated brutality as spectacle. This was not the cold machinery of death, it was something more primitive and in its own way more revealing: a hatred so normalized within certain ideological frameworks that murder becomes not only permissible but praiseworthy. The method differed, but the declared objective did not. The destruction of Jews as a people remains the through-line, whether articulated in Nazi racial doctrine or in modern extremist rhetoric that calls openly for eradication.

Jewish history has encountered this pattern long before the 20th century, and it is not subtle if one bothers to actually read it. In the Torah, the attack of Amalek is described not as a conventional war but as a targeting of the vulnerable, those who lagged behind, the weak, the exhausted. The command that follows, to remember what Amalek did, is not about vengeance as much as it is about moral clarity, about refusing to sanitize or reinterpret an attack whose defining feature was its cruelty toward the defenseless. The Talmud in Sanhedrin articulates a principle that is stark and unambiguous: if someone comes to kill you, rise early and stop him first. This is not a slogan, it is a recognition of reality, born from centuries in which Jews did not have the luxury of ignoring threats that openly declared their intentions. The prophets, often misquoted as utopian idealists, were equally grounded; the vision in the Book of Isaiah of a world without war comes only after justice has been established, not as a substitute for confronting those who would destroy it.

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Statistically, the modern moment should unsettle anyone paying attention. Jews constitute roughly 0.2 percent of the global population, yet in many Western countries they are the target of a disproportionately large percentage of religious hate crimes, in some cases exceeding half of all reported incidents. This is not a coincidence, nor is it adequately explained by politics or geography. Before the Holocaust, Jews in Europe were deeply integrated into society, contributing to science, culture, and economic life at every level. Germany alone had Jewish citizens who were doctors, lawyers, professors, soldiers, patriots by every measurable standard. None of that prevented what came next. The belief that modernity immunizes societies against ancient hatreds is one of the most persistent and dangerous illusions in history, and it continues to be disproven with uncomfortable regularity.

The existence of the State of Israel fundamentally alters the equation, and it is here that the conversation becomes even more distorted. For nearly two millennia, Jews existed largely without sovereignty, dependent on the tolerance of host societies that could shift from acceptance to persecution with alarming speed. Today, there is a state, a government, an economy, and crucially, a military, the Israel Defense Forces, capable of defending Jewish lives. This is not a trivial development. It represents one of the most significant transformations in Jewish history. Yet the presence of that power has not eliminated hostility; in many cases, it has intensified scrutiny to a degree that often abandons proportionality. Actions that would be considered standard self-defense for other nations are reframed, dissected, and condemned in ways that suggest not merely disagreement, but a deeper discomfort with the idea of Jews exercising sovereignty and force.

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This is why precision matters so much in how October 7 is discussed. It must not be minimized into just another conflict, because it was not. It must not be exaggerated into something it was not, because that undermines credibility and disrespects historical truth. The Holocaust remains a singular event in human history because of its scale and its systematic nature. October 7 stands as a singular event in the modern era because of its brutality, its visibility, and the ideological environment that produced it. They are distinct, but they are connected by a recurring reality that has followed the Jewish people across centuries: the persistence of movements that seek not coexistence, not compromise, but elimination.

Understanding that distinction is not academic. It is the foundation of any serious defense of Israel’s legitimacy and any honest confrontation with antisemitism. When the term “genocide” is misused, stripped of its definition as the intentional destruction of a people in whole or in part, it becomes a rhetorical weapon rather than an analytical tool. The United Nations’ own definition emphasizes intent, and intent is not hidden in these cases; it is declared, repeated, and embedded in ideology. Recognizing that does not require exaggeration, it requires clarity, and clarity is far more powerful than noise.

Golda Meir captured this tension with a stark observation: “We can forgive them for killing our children. We cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill theirs.” It is a sentence that refuses to romanticize conflict while acknowledging its inevitability under certain conditions. The Jewish state exists in that tension daily, balancing the moral weight of force with the necessity of survival. It is not a position anyone should envy, but it is one that history has made unavoidable.

The demand, then, is not complicated, even if it is uncomfortable. The Holocaust must be remembered with exactness, without dilution or careless comparison. October 7 must be recognized with equal seriousness, without minimization or distortion. The differences between them must be understood, not blurred, because understanding is what allows for effective response. And above all, there must be an acknowledgment that the Jewish people are no longer passive subjects of history. They are actors within it, capable of defending themselves, defining their future, and refusing, finally, to be reduced to statistics in someone else’s narrative.

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