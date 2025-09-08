Blood on the Streets of Jerusalem
Jerusalem is bleeding again. Two terrorists—evil cowards who targeted innocent men and women simply riding a bus—turned a holy city into a crime scene. Twelve injured. Four dead. Families shattered forever. And yet, as always, the world rushes not to condemn the savages who carried this out, but to wag its crooked finger at Israel.
It is the same disgrac…
