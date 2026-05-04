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It’s Lag BaOmer tonight—so naturally, the hills are on fire and for once, that’s exactly how it’s supposed to be.

The Judean hills are on fire. Not the panic kind. The ancient, slightly reckless, deeply Jewish kind where an entire country collectively decides that the best way to express spirituality is to ignite wood piles the size of small vehicles and call it tradition. The air is thick with smoke, pine, and whatever piece of furniture didn’t survive someone’s “this will burn beautifully” moment. Kids are dragging branches like they’re training for an Olympic event, teenagers are acting like they personally discovered combustion, and grown men are standing around flames pretending they understand airflow dynamics. They do not.

And somehow, through all of that chaos, it’s holy.

Because beneath the smoke and the jokes sits something that should hit a little harder than it usually does. Rabbi Akiva built a generation of 24,000 students. Not average people. Giants. And they died. Not in battle. Not because of some foreign enemy. Because they didn’t treat each other with enough respect. That’s it. A civilization-level failure caused by internal fracture. If that doesn’t feel uncomfortably current, you’re either not paying attention or you’re very committed to denial.

Then comes Lag BaOmer. The dying stops. The darkness pauses.

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And into that moment walks Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, emerging from years in hiding, carrying a different kind of fire. Not the kind that burns wood. The kind that burns through illusions. The kind that forces clarity. Truth. The kind that says, “You don’t get to lie to yourself anymore.”

So naturally, we respond by lighting bonfires big enough to make satellites nervous.

Because subtle symbolism has never really been our thing.

Now take that fire, that message, that whole idea of fixing what broke within us… and place it in Israel right now. Not in theory. In reality.

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Since October 7, and long before it, people here are carrying something heavy. PTSD isn’t some abstract concept you read about in an article and then forget while scrolling. It’s woven into daily life. It’s fathers who can’t sleep. Mothers who hear every noise as a threat. Kids absorbing tension like it’s part of the atmosphere. Entire families operating on edge because “normal” stopped being normal a long time ago.

And this is where Na’aleh Therapy Farm steps in.

Not with slogans. Not with polished messaging. With dirt. With land. With animals. With something so grounded it almost feels radical in a world addicted to noise. People who’ve been through real trauma are working the soil, building terraces, caring for animals that have also been broken and discarded. And in that quiet, physical, honest space, something shifts. No speeches. No politics. Just human beings reconnecting to something stable.

You want to understand healing? It’s not complicated. It looks like a soldier who hasn’t exhaled in months finally breathing. It looks like someone who’s been carrying chaos finding five minutes of stillness next to a living creature that doesn’t judge, doesn’t argue, doesn’t demand anything except presence.

That’s the fire that actually matters.

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While all of this is happening on the ground, in the real world where consequences exist, we also get the usual parade of distant commentary. Barack Obama recently suggested that Benjamin Netanyahu tried to convince him to go to war with Iran, as if Netanyahu is out here mind-controlling world leaders like some geopolitical illusionist. It’s a convenient narrative. Much easier to frame it as pressure than to admit that Iran’s actions, funding terror, destabilizing the region, openly threatening Israel, might independently lead rational leaders to conclude that something needs to be done.

But narratives are clean. Reality is messy.

And the people living that reality are not sitting in interviews. They’re here. They’re the ones showing up at places like Na’aleh, trying to rebuild themselves piece by piece in a world that doesn’t slow down long enough to let them catch their breath.

Which brings everything back to tonight.

The fires burning across the Judean hills aren’t just for show. They’re a reminder. Of what happens when we fail each other. Of what’s possible when we don’t. Of the responsibility that comes with surviving everything we’ve survived.

And here’s the part where this stops being poetic and gets very practical.

To everyone who has already donated, understand this clearly: you’ve already changed the trajectory of this farm. Because of you, this is not an idea sitting in someone’s head. It’s functioning. It’s growing. It’s helping real people right now. You didn’t just feel something. You acted. That matters more than you probably realize.

The full picture is simple. The goal is $250,000. So far, $157,000 has been raised. That leaves $93,000.

That’s the gap.

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Not millions. Not some impossible number that requires a miracle. A real, tangible gap between what exists today and what this farm can become next. More space. More programs. More people who don’t fall through the cracks.

So while the last of the smoke drifts over the hills and the fires burn down to embers, there’s a choice sitting right there.

Either tonight is just a nice tradition with a good smell and a few photos… or it actually means something.

$93,000.

Close it.