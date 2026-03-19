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You wake up, check your phone, and congratulations, you’ve missed three revolutions, four moral uprisings, and at least one digital tribunal where a guy in Ohio sentenced a stranger to life in social exile based on a 12-second clip. This is the modern world. Coffee in one hand, existential outrage in the other, and a fresh hashtag telling you what kind of person you are today.

Let’s start with #MeToo, which kicked down a very necessary door and then got dragged into the world’s messiest group project where justice, vengeance, and Twitter mobs all decided to share a studio apartment. Then #BlackLivesMatter shows up, rightly screaming about real issues, and within five minutes every corporation on earth is suddenly Malcolm X with a marketing budget, bravely fighting injustice with a new logo and a limited-edition tote bag.

#TimesUp enters like the sequel nobody really needed, delivering speeches, panels, and the emotional equivalent of a corporate retreat where everyone nods a lot and nothing actually changes. #SayHerName tries to bring focus and instead gets thrown into the algorithmic hunger games where causes compete like contestants on a reality show called “Who Gets To Trend Today.”

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#StopAsianHate trends, everyone posts, everyone cares deeply for exactly six and a half days, and then the internet collectively develops amnesia because attention spans now expire faster than milk. #NoBanNoWall had people chanting with conviction, which is great, except half the chanters couldn’t explain the policy if you offered them a cash prize and a cheat sheet.

#LoveIsLove is the most successful corporate slogan ever created, a sentence so clean and profitable it practically prints money every June. Meanwhile #TransRightsAreHumanRights is just basic decency somehow turned into a 24/7 debate club where people argue over whether water is wet.

#BringBackOurGirls briefly united the planet, proved we can all care at once, and then proved we can all forget just as quickly. #JeSuisCharlie turned into a global badge of free speech until people remembered they only like free speech when it agrees with them.

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#StandWithUkraine hits and suddenly everyone is a geopolitical strategist, explaining Eastern Europe like they’ve been studying it since birth instead of since Tuesday. #EndSARS had real people risking real lives while the rest of the world treated it like just another trending topic sandwiched between cat videos.

Then you’ve got #FreePalestine, deployed like a reflex button, often stripped of nuance, history, or basic facts, because “serious analysis” is reducing a century of conflict into two words and a repost.

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#HeForShe invites men in, which sounds noble until it becomes a participation trophy for posting supportive captions. #NiUnaMenos is tackling actual violence and somehow still has to compete with celebrity gossip for attention. #GirlsNotBrides is trying to stop child marriage and is still forced to beg the algorithm for visibility like it’s selling sneakers. #MyDressMyChoice turns clothing into ideological warfare, because apparently fabric now carries the weight of civilization.

Occupy Wall Street rolls in, sets up tents, yells about inequality, and then kind of… vibes its way into irrelevance because rage without a plan is just loud confusion. The Arab Spring starts with historic courage and ends with the harsh reminder that tearing something down is the easy part.

The Tea Party turns tax policy into a personality trait. MAGA turns a slogan into an entire cultural ecosystem where hats have more emotional weight than most policy papers. Brexit reduces centuries of economic complexity into a yes-or-no question like it’s a game show hosted by chaos.

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Hong Kong protests show raw bravery, and the rest of the world contributes hashtags and then shrugs when it doesn’t magically fix itself. Fridays for Future has people skipping school to save the planet while others are busy booking flights to climate conferences. Extinction Rebellion decides the fastest way to win hearts and minds is by gluing themselves to roads and making sure nobody gets to work on time. Just Stop Oil takes that idea and turns it into performance art that annoys literally everyone.

#Kony2012 appears, hijacks the entire internet, educates millions, and then disappears so completely it feels like a fever dream we all agreed not to talk about. The Ice Bucket Challenge somehow becomes the overachiever of the group because it actually raised money, proving that if you dump cold water on your head, humanity will reward you.

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#DeleteUber lasts right up until people remember they still need rides. Cancel Culture becomes the digital coliseum where reputations go to die and everyone gets a turn as judge, jury, and executioner. #PrayForParis and its cousins show up after tragedy, unify people for a moment, and then fade into the quiet graveyard of forgotten hashtags.

#NotMyPresident becomes therapy for political heartbreak. #WeAreThe99 identifies a real problem and then stalls out at the “now what” stage. #DefundThePolice manages the rare feat of being both a serious critique and a branding disaster at the same time.

And through all of this, humanity has somehow convinced itself that posting is participation, that slogans are solutions, and that if you just type the right words with the right level of outrage, you’ve personally nudged history forward. It’s activism turned into performance, conviction filtered through algorithms, and morality measured in likes.

And then there’s one thing that refuses to play this game. Standing with Israel doesn’t show up for a week and disappear when the trend cycle gets bored. It doesn’t need a rebrand every six months or a marketing team to stay relevant. It isn’t a costume you put on for social approval and take off when it gets inconvenient. It’s rooted in history, survival, and a reality that doesn’t pause just because the internet moved on to the next outrage of the day.

Everything else? A nonstop carousel of slogans, temporary experts, and digital noise, where the world gets “saved” every afternoon and reset by dinner. Humanity didn’t just invent movements. It turned them into content, and now everyone’s performing, nobody’s listening, and the algorithm is the only thing actually in charge.

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