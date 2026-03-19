Voice of Zion

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
just now

I knew I smelled rotten brains. Hell even a zombie would gag on them . Oh wait they are the zombies. Their only motivation is the orders they get from TikTok university and their basement brigade forums.

It's like they had a collective lobotomy.

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