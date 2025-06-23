BREAKING: Entire Iranian Weapons Complex Now Available as a Modern Art Exhibit — “Ashes of Ambition”
How the Media Got Played, Iran Got Burned, and the Jews Took the Wheel
For weeks, the headlines ran a Netflix-worthy drama:
“Trump and Bibi at war.”
“Israel abandoned.”
“Daylight between allies!”
Daylight? Please.
That “daylight” was the flash of a B-2 bomber over Natanz.
While journalists at the New York Times wrote thinkpieces about “strained relations,” the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.