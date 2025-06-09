BREAKING: Greta Thunberg’s Flotilla of Fools Ends in Ashdod—Humanitarian Theater Ship Impounded, Crew Deported, Dignity Not Found
Well, folks, Greta did it again.
She boarded a boat named the Madleen—which, judging by the results, must be Swedish for “Ship of Self-Delusion”—on a bold, brave, and ultimately brainless mission to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza. Spoiler: She didn’t. Instead, she got bodied by the Israeli Navy, rerouted straight to Ashdod, and is now on her way back to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.