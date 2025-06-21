A Deranged Regime Vaporized—Purim 2.0, Now With Fighter Jets

Subscribe

Tehran — The Islamic Republic of Iran, also known as “Haman’s Final Draft,” is dead. Vaporized. Erased from history with the precision and creativity only Israel could deliver. For 46 miserable years, this regime ranted, raved, and rotted while trying to exterminate the Jews like it was a natio…