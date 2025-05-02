BREAKING: Jewish Existence Now Classified as an International Hate Crime
Global emergency declared: Jews still not extinct.
Despite the best efforts of terrorists, TikTok influencers, and Belgium — the Jews are still alive. Breathing. Owning land. Defending themselves. DISGUSTING.
Thousands of protestors immediately took to the streets, screaming “From the river to the sea!” — while clutching iPhones, sipping caramel frappes, …
