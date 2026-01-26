Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
1h

Yonah my heart goes out to you. You are strong. You have the weapons to defend yourself and the world knows it. I’m praying that this will save you, and knowing that G-d is on your side.

Reply
Share
Mak Wak's avatar
Mak Wak
24m

Previously I would have put it down to CPTSD and hypervigilance, but events out in the world and right on my front lawn have justified calling it survival and anger.

To quote Mr. Anansi, "Anger gets shit done."

It has enabled me to do tremendous things for my family in the past and I will depend on it in the present and future, though I'm waiting for the time when I can switch it off again.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture