There are nights when the sirens cut through everything.

Not metaphorical sirens. Real ones. The kind that send your children running to a shelter, the kind that turn your heartbeat into a countdown. And in those moments, all the philosophy in the world feels very far away. You are not thinking about geopolitics. You are thinking about your children. You are thinking about life. You are thinking about how absurd it is that in the 21st century, human beings are still trying to kill each other instead of figuring out how to live together.

I have been angry. Still am. Anyone who tells you they aren’t angry in moments like that is either lying or not paying attention. There is something deeply wrong about a world where rockets fly at families, where hatred is taught, where violence becomes normalized.

And yet—this is the part that refuses to leave me alone—there is also something deeply right about the human soul that keeps pushing back against that darkness.

Anne Frank, a young Jewish girl hiding from the Nazis, wrote words that should have been impossible under those circumstances: that despite everything, she still believed people are truly good at heart. Think about that for a second. Not from comfort. Not from safety. From hiding. From fear. From the edge of destruction—and still choosing to believe in goodness.

And then there was Simon Wiesenthal, a Holocaust survivor who spent his life hunting down Nazi war criminals. A man who saw the worst of humanity up close. He didn’t ignore evil. He confronted it directly. But even he believed that memory, justice, and truth were not about revenge—they were about restoring something moral to a broken world. About making sure humanity never forgot what it becomes when it abandons its conscience.

Jewish thought doesn’t shy away from this tension between pain and hope. It lives in it.

Rabbi Nachman of Breslov was an 18th-century spiritual teacher who understood despair better than most. He struggled with it himself. And yet he insisted that the most important thing in life is not to give in to fear. He taught that every single person has a nekudah tovah—a point of goodness—no matter how hidden it might be. That idea is radical. It means no one is beyond redemption. It means that even in a world that looks broken, there is something worth saving in every human being.

The Maharal of Prague, a great rabbi and philosopher from 16th-century Prague, taught that humanity is meant to function as a unified whole. Not uniform, not identical—but connected. When we divide ourselves completely, when we reduce others to enemies or categories, we are not just creating conflict—we are distorting the very structure of what it means to be human.

The Vilna Gaon, one of the greatest minds in Jewish history, took it even further inward. He taught that the real battlefield is inside the person. Anger, ego, jealousy—these are not small things. These are the forces that, when left unchecked, spill out into families, communities, and eventually nations. If a person can refine themselves—control their anger, choose humility, act with discipline—they are not just improving their own life. They are stabilizing the world.

And then there is Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, a towering figure of the early 20th century, who saw love not as a feeling but as a force. He believed that love must expand—starting with oneself, moving to one’s people, and ultimately reaching all of humanity. Not because it’s easy. Because it’s necessary. Because without it, the world tears itself apart.

All of this is rooted in something even older—the biblical foundation that shaped civilization itself.

The Ten Commandments are not just religious instructions. They are the baseline for human decency.

Do not murder—because life is sacred.

Do not lie—because truth is the glue that holds society together.

Do not steal—because trust matters.

Do not covet—because endless desire breeds resentment and conflict.

Strip these away, and you don’t get freedom. You get chaos.

The Bible doesn’t present a perfect world. It presents a broken one, filled with flawed people, conflict, failure—and then demands that we do better anyway. That we choose life. That we choose good. That we choose responsibility.

And that’s where this becomes personal.

Because it’s easy to talk about peace when things are calm. It’s much harder to talk about it when you’ve felt fear, when you’ve been angry, when you’ve wanted the world to just make sense for five minutes and stop trying to destroy itself.

But maybe peace was never meant to come from comfort.

Maybe it comes from people who have seen the worst and still refuse to surrender to it.

People who say: I will protect my family, but I will not lose my humanity.

I will stand strong, but I will not become consumed by hatred.

I will acknowledge evil, but I will not let it define everything.

Because if Anne Frank could still believe in goodness from a hiding place…

If Simon Wiesenthal could pursue justice without losing his moral compass…

If generations of thinkers, survivors, and leaders could insist that love still matters—

Then maybe the rest of us don’t get to give up on that idea so easily.

Maybe the real challenge isn’t choosing between strength and peace.

It’s choosing to hold both at the same time.

To build a world where children don’t run to shelters.

Where disagreement doesn’t turn into destruction.

Where people remember that before anything else—before politics, before identity, before conflict—we are human beings.

Created with the ability to destroy, yes.

But also with the responsibility—and the power—to choose something better.