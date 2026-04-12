Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

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Dayna Albert's avatar
Dayna Albert
6h

Beautifully expressed! I start the March of the Living in Poland tomorrow. Your words will help me to cope with the horrible memories I will confront.

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Tony's avatar
Tony
6h

Thrilled to acknowledge your wisdom and humanity amongst the terrors that surround you. Praying for you and yours.

Tony

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