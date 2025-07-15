From the hills of Efrat, with tears, faith, and unshakable hope

Today, we buried three soldiers.

One of the holy souls, lived just up the hill.

His younger brother is in my son’s class.

They pray under the same sky, learn in the same school, are growing up with the same purity of childhood in a land soaked in holiness and sacrifice.

And now…

We sing El Malei …