Broken Hearts, Whole Souls: A Torah of Love in a Time of War
From the hills of Efrat, with tears, faith, and unshakable hope
Today, we buried three soldiers.
One of the holy souls, lived just up the hill.
His younger brother is in my son’s class.
They pray under the same sky, learn in the same school, are growing up with the same purity of childhood in a land soaked in holiness and sacrifice.
And now…
We sing El Malei …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.