Donate Now

Today we had another volunteer day at Naaleh Farm, which means the land got stronger and my faith in humans briefly stopped flickering like a dying fluorescent bulb. Visitors showed up, sleeves rolled, gloves on, zero whining. Pliers out, wire cut, fence lifted and hung with care, not for aesthetics, not for Instagram, but to keep wild dogs away from animals that do not have lobbyists, PR teams, or angry comment sections. Just hooves, eyes, and trust. If that doesn’t reset your soul a notch, check your pulse.

There was a family, energetic in that rare way where energy turns into work instead of opinions. They bent down, sweated, learned the rhythm of the land. Fence posts went up. Gaps closed. Protection created. Then we planted a cherry tree. In Judea. On the path of our forefathers. A living, breathing act of stubborn hope where history is not a museum but a responsibility. Roots in the soil. Fruit for the future. Simple. Ancient. Revolutionary.

Somewhere out there, professional haters were busy hating. They always are. They hate maps, trees, animals, healing, and joy. Meanwhile, on this hill, goodness showed up wearing work gloves and a grin. People from across the globe, across religions, across cultures, all choosing to do something real with their hands instead of yelling into the digital void. That is how you know goodness still exists. It’s not trending. It’s working.

Donate Now

Here’s what we actually do, since reality matters. We heal humans. Trauma survivors. PTSD doesn’t vanish because someone told you to breathe. It softens when you care for something vulnerable, when your body remembers purpose, when the land answers your effort with life. We heal animals. Rescued, fragile, beautiful creatures who respond to consistency and care the same way broken people do. We build fences because safety is kindness in physical form. We plant trees because permanence is a statement. This is therapy without buzzwords and Zionism without apology.

I support this place because I’ve watched hardened people unclench here. I’ve watched laughter return mid-shovel. I’ve watched animals calm when a human finally shows up steady and kind. I’ve watched kids learn that building Eretz Yisrael is not a slogan. It’s wire, dirt, sweat, patience, and love. Unsexy. Unfiltered. Unstoppable.

Now the uncomfortable part. The ask. Actually two asks. First, donations. This work runs on generosity, not vibes. Fences cost money. Feed costs money. Veterinary care costs money. Trauma care costs money. If you believe healing matters more than hashtags, put your money where your heart keeps pretending it already is. Support the work. Keep the gates strong. Keep the animals safe. Keep the people healing.

Second ask. Come. Visit. Volunteer. Get dirty. Use pliers. Plant something that will outlive your worst day. We want you here. We need you here. You don’t need to agree on everything. You just need hands and a heartbeat. The land will do the rest.

If you’re looking for something real in a world drowning in noise, this is it. If you want to help heal humans, protect animals, and build Eretz Yisrael in the most honest way possible, step up. Donate. Volunteer. Show up. The cherry tree is already growing.

Donate Now