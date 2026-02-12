Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister of Iran, Is a Moral Carcinogen in a Suit.

Let’s drop the theater. Abbas Araghchi is not a diplomat who happens to represent a bad government. He is a fully integrated organ of a terrorist for a regime that survives on terror, executions, hostage-taking, and ideological hatred. Calling him a “foreign minister” is like calling a prison warden a social worker. The title is camouflage. He is a butcher of his own people, with American and Israeli blood on his filthy hands.

When Araghchi accused Miriam Adelson of “dual loyalties,” he was not engaging in debate. He was reaching for one of the oldest antisemitic weapons ever used. BLOOD LIBEL! That accusation has one purpose historically. To mark Jews as alien. To portray Jewish influence as corrupt. To justify exclusion, persecution, and eventually violence. This is not sloppy language. It is intentional Nazi doctrine.

And it is especially obscene and disgusting coming from a man who speaks for a regime that jails women for showing their hair, hangs dissidents in public squares, and funds mass murder through Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. Iran does not object to foreign influence. Iran exports it violently. What Araghchi objects to is Jews living!

Watch the pattern. When a Jewish philanthropist publishes an opinion, she is accused of disloyalty. When Israelis defend themselves, they are labeled aggressors. When Iran arms terrorists, it calls it “resistance.” When the West responds, Iran suddenly discovers the word “diplomacy.” This is not hypocrisy by accident. It is moral inversion as strategy.

Then comes the double act. On state-controlled media, Araghchi insists Iran wants peace. In the same breath, he threatens U.S. bases, refuses to negotiate missiles or terror proxies, and demands immunity for a nuclear program that has lied, hidden, and stalled for decades. This is not contradiction. It is a shakedown. Diplomacy as hostage negotiation.

Iran International reports that multiple Iranian diplomats, including Araghchi, have abused their illegitimate diplomatic passports to move suitcases packed with large sums of Dollars in cash, blood money, on flights to Beirut. The funds will. Be used for the rearming and terrorist financing of the Hezbollah terrorist organization. He did this a using diplomatic cover as a shield for organized terror financing. The funds will be used to murder Americans and Israelis! Let that sink in!

The most grotesque part is the performance of victimhood. Iran claims mistrust because it was struck while negotiating. That claim erases years of deception, secret enrichment sites, destroyed evidence, and broken agreements. Iran does not negotiate to solve problems. It negotiates to buy time. Every pause is used to advance the program. Every concession is treated as weakness.

And let’s be clear about the ideology underneath the polish. The regime Araghchi serves does not merely oppose Israel’s policies. It denies Israel’s right to exist. It does not merely criticize Jews. It revives blood libels and conspiracy tropes with modern vocabulary. Swap the clerical robes for a different uniform and the logic remains the same. Dehumanize. Accuse. Isolate. Eliminate.

Calling this out is not extremism. It is historical literacy.

The real obscenity is that the world keeps pretending figures like Araghchi are normal actors. They are not. They are the public relations wing of a theocratic security state that holds its own people hostage while threatening the world with nuclear blackmail. They rely on Western discomfort, moral confusion, and the endless fantasy that this time, this round of talks, this concession will tame them.

It won’t.

Pressure works. Exposure works. Isolation works. Legitimacy matters, and stripping it away terrifies regimes built on fear. Supporting the Iranian people against their jailers matters. Naming antisemitism when it appears in diplomatic language matters.

Abbas Araghchi wants outrage because he believes the world will confuse rage with irrationality and retreat back into appeasement. The correct response is colder and far more dangerous to him. Absolute clarity. No illusions. No moral fog. No indulgence.

He is not a peacemaker.

He is not a diplomat.

He is the articulate voice of a regime that should never again be granted the benefit of pretending otherwise.

