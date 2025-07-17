Call It What It Is: Your ‘Resistance’ Is Just Antisemitic Bullshit
I am pissed off…
Not broken. Not bitter. Not hateful. But furious—furious at the haters, the liars, the sanctimonious cowards who parade around with their slogans and keffiyehs, drowning in their own narcissistic rage, claiming moral superiority while spewing some of the most vile, antisemitic filth this world has seen since the 1930s. And they don’t eve…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.