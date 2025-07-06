Can Someone PLEASE Tell the Haters to Shut the Hell Up
Let’s get this straight:
I’ve had it with the haters.
The screeching, goggle-eyed, keyboard-mashing swamp goblins who hate Zionism, hate truth, hate life, and hate deodorant.
And I’m not talking mild dislike.
I’m talking about people whose souls smell like wet dog and betrayal.
The kind of people who try to sue oxygen for being “Zionist air.”
The kind of peop…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.