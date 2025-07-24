CAPTURED! One Less Jihadist, One More Victory for Civilization
Let’s take a moment, shall we?
Take a deep, satisfying breath and savor this:
We got him.
That’s right. The terrorist scumbag who thought he could murder Jews and walk away with smug satisfaction is now face-down, cuffed, humiliated, and rotting in the hands of the Israel Security Agency. Six months ago, this Palestinian savage tried to execute a mass-casu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.