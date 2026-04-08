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A ceasefire? Please. This is not a ceasefire. This is a press release in clown makeup, wobbling onto the stage while ballistic missiles, drones, Hezbollah threats, Tehran tantrums, and the usual regional sewage keep flying overhead like the Middle East hired a meth-addled arsonist as its master of ceremonies. I walked out of Passover, the festival of freedom, judgment, and national memory, straight into one of those imaginary “ceasefires” that exist only in the fever swamps of diplomatic PowerPoint decks, where men in suits nod gravely, sign documents, pose for photos, and then everyone goes right back to trying to murder Jews before the ink has even finished drying. Iran is still attacking. Hezbollah is still attacking. Lebanon is still functioning as a terrorist timeshare. And every statement from Tehran sounds like it was drafted by a doomsday cultist who discovered Wi-Fi and decided civilization was optional.

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And then there is the international community, that majestic traveling circus of frauds, eunuchs, and memo-writers, forever arriving ten massacres late with a laminated statement about “de-escalation.” These people could watch a man set your house on fire, stab the dog, kidnap your children, and launch a drone through the kitchen window, and they would still call for “restraint on all sides,” as if moral clarity were somehow too aggressive. They treat genocidal maniacs like misunderstood stakeholders. They speak to terrorists the way preschool teachers speak to an overtired toddler having a tantrum over juice. “Let’s validate their grievances.” Their grievances? Their grievance is that Jews are alive, armed, and no longer lining up for slaughter. The modern diplomatic class is a factory for elegant cowardice, staffed by people who think evil can be workshopped into moderation if everyone uses enough recycled paper and says “regional framework” with a straight face.

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Trump, to his credit, has done historic and important things. More than most of the career mannequins who spend their lives managing decline and calling it wisdom. But even great leaders can occasionally say things so bizarre you want to check whether the microphone was wired directly to a roulette wheel. A joint venture with Iran to collect tolls in the Strait of Hormuz? Magnificent. Why stop there? Let’s open a beachfront resort with the ayatollah. Maybe throw in uranium-themed honeymoon packages, a “Death to America” gift shop, and complimentary hostage baskets for premium guests. The problem with this kind of language is not only that it is reckless. It is that it sprays legitimacy on a regime that has earned only isolation, contempt, and ruin. It feeds the grotesque fantasy that the Islamic Republic can bankroll proxy militias, chant for the destruction of America and Israel, butcher dissidents, destabilize half the region, and still be ushered into some creative revenue-sharing arrangement by strategists who mistake novelty for genius and delusion for dealmaking.

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Netanyahu is right about the central fact, and this part should not even be controversial to anyone with a functioning brain stem: without these operations, Iran would be far closer to the bomb, and Israel would be staring down a much darker and more dangerous horizon. Israel and the United States hit the regime hard. They exposed its weakness. They degraded its capabilities. They shoved it backward. Good. Necessary. Overdue. But let us not insult reality by pretending this “temporary ceasefire” is some shining monument to stability. It is not peace. It is not resolution. It is not victory wrapped in a ribbon. It is a pause button. A breath between rounds. A folding chair placed briefly in the middle of a burning street. The region is still crawling with armed fanatics, failed states, proxy armies, and Western imbeciles who keep behaving as though the next summit, the next handshake, the next declaration, the next Norwegian with a lanyard and a conflict-resolution binder will finally persuade apocalyptic lunatics to become accountants.

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So no, I am not celebrating. I am not swooning over official statements written in the embalmed language of career bureaucrats. I am not moved by choreography while the enemy continues to speak in the language of annihilation. Open Ben Gurion. Restore the country. Let the people live, work, travel, pray, build, and breathe. But spare us this fantasy that the war is over because a few very serious people stood behind podiums and read lies in measured tones. Israel after October 7 does not have the luxury of hallucination. The fire is still burning. The enemy is still armed. Iran is still Iran. And any ceasefire that leaves the regime convinced it can keep setting the region on fire while demanding dignity, concessions, and respect is not peace. It is a disgrace gift-wrapped in diplomatic tissue paper. And everyone pretending otherwise is either a liar, a fool, or one more exhausted servant in the global religion of failure.

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