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FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
5h

Different day, same old dreck.

Trump likely has visions of that tall building on Iran's coast with the gold Trump Towers letters

.Sorry, but the job is not done yet. The mad dogs of Islam must be eliminated for peace to happen.

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Paul B. Cohen's avatar
Paul B. Cohen
5h

Trump knows it’s a pause on the way to all the stated goals. Hang in there for the rest of the show and the big win.

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