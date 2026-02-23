Subscribe

Ladies and gentlemen, antisemites, confused undergrads, and that one guy who learned Middle East history from TikTok, welcome to my officially diagnosed condition: Chronic Zionist Brain Disorder. Symptoms include loving my people, believing Jews are indigenous to Judea, and refusing to apologize for existing. Tragic, I know.

I started this blog not to hold hands in a drum circle and harmonize about coexistence over hummus. I started it because truth apparently needs a gym membership and a protein shake. I do not write to convert the spiritually allergic. I write because history is real, archaeology is real, and pretending Jews materialized in 1948 like we downloaded ourselves from the cloud is intellectual malpractice.

Subscribe

You think I’m a colonizer? Spectacular. My ancestors were praying toward Jerusalem while yours were still figuring out indoor plumbing. Read a history book. Not the one with highlighted buzzwords and sad violin music. The other one. The one with facts. The one that mentions Romans, expulsions, pogroms, and that tiny little thing called 3,000 years of continuous Jewish connection to the land.

You can call me apartheid-supporting, colonizing, right-wing fascist, space lizard, whatever makes your group chat feel productive. I’ve been called worse. I’ve been called “moderate.” That one stung.

Subscribe

Here’s the punchline. I charge for this blog not because I’m funding a gold-plated bunker in the Negev. I charge because telling the truth in 2026 is apparently a career-limiting move. I’ve lost friends. I’ve likely lost job offers. I’ve definitely lost invitations to morally confused dinner parties where people whisper “but both sides” between bites of quinoa.

I do this because I love my people. I love Jewish history. I love the audacity of survival. I love that in every generation someone tries to erase us and in every generation we respond by building startups and arguing about hummus brands.

Subscribe

Purim is the holiday of flipping the script. Haman thinks he’s running the show. Plot twist. He’s not. The loud villains always look invincible right up until they aren’t. That’s the story. That’s always been the story.

So yes, I’m an arrogant Zionist. I refuse to cry on command. I refuse to outsource Jewish sovereignty to people who think Tel Aviv was built by Vikings. I refuse to apologize for believing Jews deserve self-determination in the land where Jewish history was written in stone.

If you think that makes me unhinged, excellent. I’ll frame it.

Subscribe

Subscribe because you’re tired of being gaslit.

Subscribe because satire is cheaper than therapy.

Subscribe because supporting Jewish survival in long-form writing is apparently now considered radical.

Subscribe because I am, without question, too loud to be ignored and too stubborn to shut up.

Subscribe

Or don’t. But if you’re still here reading this, you already know you’re entertained.

And that, my friends, is the most dangerous symptom of all.

Subscribe