Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elyse Wien's avatar
Elyse Wien
7h

Bold of you to assume I have an intact lumbar spine.

Ha, but really I felt this piece so much and I absolutely loved it. It was perfect. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
8h

I don't know what I would have turned out if people didn't remind me of my jewishness growing up in the DC area. My family name was like a bright neon sign in the darkest recesses of anti-semitism yes even in the capital city. When I was young I'm still going to movie theaters with my grandmother that had blacks only balconies. Whites only water fountains and this was downtown DC the most bourgeois Town ever. But yeah as a child I used to get the crap from everybody that you know oh you don't have Christmas I'd throw back yeah but I have eight crazy nights before that even became a thing. Then as I got older the fight started filthy Jew this filthy Jew that Jesus killer this Jesus killer that my knuckles are scarred. Then later is a working adult having comments by coworkers who were world War II veterans saying that Hitler should have finished the job. Yeah these people have left me alone as I was growing up around DC I think I would have ended up disappearing there among everything you know just being swallowed up like the rest of the American Jews. So I'm glad they did I'm glad they did mess with me 24/7 ask me the embarrassing questions from their 1400 style tropes. Yeah anti-semites made me a true Zionist

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture