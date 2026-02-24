donate

I am not well.

Let’s just start there.

I am clinically, spiritually, historically obsessed with Jewish survival. I wake up thinking about it. I fall asleep thinking about it. I probably mutter “Am Yisrael Chai” in my sleep like some kind of Zionist malfunctioning Alexa.

Normal people have hobbies. Golf. Netflix. Mild emotional detachment.

I have Jewish continuity.

I am addicted to Jewish life. The language. The land. The history. The sheer audacity of a people who survived Pharaoh, Rome, inquisitions, pogroms, gas chambers, suicide bombers, and still argue about kugel recipes.

And every Purim we read about Haman, that genocidal shaman with delusions of grandeur, who thought he’d execute the Jews and call it a policy initiative.

Spoiler: he got executed instead.

Execution style.

The villain hangs. The Jews live. We eat his ears.

History’s most metal children’s story.

And somehow, in 2026, the descendants of people who were hunted across continents are allegedly “controlling the world.”

Right. Of course we are.

That’s why I’m currently arguing with rocks in the Judean hills instead of lounging in my secret underground global-command bunker.

The activists call Zionism colonialism. Colonialism. That’s rich. A 3,000-year-old indigenous people returning to their ancestral homeland is apparently a real estate startup from Europe. Yes, clearly Abraham was an imperial venture capitalist.

The stupidity is so aggressive it should require protective gear.

Zionist supremacy? You mean the radical belief that Jews should not be murdered and should control their own security in their own homeland? Lock me up. Truly dangerous ideology. Next thing you know, we’ll demand the right to farm our own land and defend our own children.

Oh wait.

Purim is the one day a year where Jews are commanded to lose the plot.

We read about a genocidal psychopath, scream his name into plastic noise machines, eat pastries shaped like his ears, drink until theology blurs, and call it sacred.

So naturally, I am celebrating by building terraces and throwing a carnival for PTSD-suffering soldiers and their families.

Peak sanity.

Picture me in the Judean hills arguing with stones older than Christianity. The stones are unimpressed. Around me: tables, music, lights, sugar-fueled chaos for kids who have heard explosions instead of bedtime stories.

We are building a night where a soldier is not scanning rooftops. He is arguing with his kid over cotton candy.

That is the mission.

Not soft joy.

Not polite joy.

Unhinged, defiant, feral Jewish joy.

The kind that says: you tried to erase us, and now we’re louder.

Now you, blessed with your intact lumbar spine and air conditioning, do not need to show up and wrestle biblical rocks. You do not need to sweat through a Mordechai costume while I question my emotional wiring.

You need to underwrite the madness.

Music costs money.

Food costs money.

Security costs money.

Professional support costs money.

Turning trauma into laughter costs money.

Hamentashen do not sprout from ancient Judean soil.

If you already gave, you magnificent, slightly unhinged champion of Jewish survival, take your bow. You are financing laughter. You are underwriting moments where a combat veteran exhales. You are purchasing a child’s giggle that does not involve sirens. That is elite.

If you have not given yet, I assume you were busy debating geopolitics with someone who thinks Esther was a colonial influencer.

Correct that.

These soldiers did not crowdsource their courage. They did not invoice us for standing between our people and slaughter. They went.

Now you get to be dramatic in the safest way possible.

Cover a family’s seat.

Fund the music that drowns intrusive thoughts.

Pay for the lights that keep the night bright.

Sponsor the sugar rush that lets a kid be just a kid.

I will be out there, obsessed, sweaty, slightly insane, building Jewish life like it’s a competitive sport.

You make sure your name is in that laughter.

Purim is about flipping the script.

Haman swings. The Jews dance.

And this year, we are dancing loudly.

